Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,703 in the last 365 days.

Crockett, Henderson, Humphreys, Lewis, Montgomery and Shelby Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance

Local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in Crockett, Henderson, Humphreys, Lewis, Montgomery and Shelby counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance grants for debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent work to repair public facilities that were damaged by the April 2-24 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding. 

These counties join Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Grundy, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Perry, Stewart, Wayne and Tipton counties which were all previously approved for FEMA Public Assistance. 

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Crockett, Henderson, Humphreys, Lewis, Montgomery and Shelby Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more