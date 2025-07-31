Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Delivers Remarks at Funeral Service of NYPD Officer Didarul Islam

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul delivered remarks at the funeral service of NYPD Officer Didarul Islam.

As-salamu alaykum. Today, our hearts are broken. The pain is searing. There's a family that expected to see their beloved son, husband, father for many more dinners, birthdays and life celebrations. But because of a madman — who traveled a thousand miles with such evil in his heart to come and destroy all that is good about New York and New York City, with an intention to cause unspeakable pain in a savage way — we are here, instead of a birthday party or dinner or breakfast together.

I know there's a great pain in the Bangladeshi community as well. It is a strong, resilient community. I know they'll rise up; they lean on each other. But I want you to know this, lean on all of us. Lean on all your brothers and sisters in the New York family because we're here to lift you up and help you get through these trying times.

There's another family, which is one that is often taken for granted by too many outside these rooms, and that is the NYPD. We should not just think of them in times when they lose a brother or sister, they should be in our hearts and minds with a sense of gratitude for individuals like Officer Islam who came to this country to give his family a better life.

He could have gone into any profession, anything. He was smart, he was engaging, he was friendly. People liked him, he had such great personality. And yet he chose a profession that is dangerous, requires sacrifice, long hours away and ultimately willing to be prepared to lose his life to save the lives of others.

The Quran says, “Whoever saves a life, it is as if they saved all of humanity.” This officer saved lives. He was out front. Others may be alive today because he was the barrier, unexpectedly, but he was there. He was there to protect the people in that building, as well as his daily duties starting at 6:30 a.m. at Precinct 47, where I was yesterday, looking in the eyes of his brothers and sisters who now go on without him.

The residents of this city and indeed this state must show greater platitudes and gratitude toward our police force. They have not received enough in years of late, in my opinion, and that must be rectified. They need our support.

As I spoke to the family, I was asked one thing by the young widow. She just said, “Pray for us. Pray for us.” The Mayor and I were at a prayer vigil with the Commissioner, and I want to thank both of them for their incredible leadership during this time when the city is reeling in pain, but you're helping us heal, and I so appreciate that.

And to Pat Hendry, I've had too many calls with him giving condolences, which seem so hollow, but he is a pillar of strength to the men and women he represents. We continue to support him.

I'll close with this, you are not alone. Sometimes it seems so incredibly sad and overwhelming, but this is the time when New Yorkers rise up. We've been knocked down so many times. Whether it's the individual loss of a life, four lives shattered or large scale mass tragedies, we always come back. That is our strength. And we pray to God today — the prayers being prayed in this place — that others can heal. Others will join this family in their mourning, but to celebrate a life well lived.

On behalf of 20 million New Yorkers, I want to bring the condolence of your entire family, of your extended family. We are there for you. Thank you very much.