Rippling Expansion to Create More Than 350 New Jobs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that People Center, Inc., d/b/a Rippling, a leading workforce management software company, will again expand its New York City operations, creating 371 new full-time jobs and expanding its presence in Manhattan. Empire State Development (ESD) is supporting the company’s expansion with up to $3.4 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits in exchange for job creation and continued investment in New York.

“New York continues to be the place where innovative companies choose to grow, hire and invest,” Governor Hochul said. “By once again expanding its footprint in Manhattan and creating hundreds of new jobs, Rippling is strengthening New York City’s position as a global technology hub and contributing to our state’s fast-growing innovation economy.”

Rippling plans to relocate from its current office at 4 World Trade Center to a larger space at 330 West 34th Street, expanding its New York footprint to more than 130,000 square feet. The company currently employs more than 500 people in New York City. This announcement builds on Empire State Development’s previous support for Rippling’s initial New York City expansion, when the company was awarded up to $3.5 million in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits for the creation of 391 jobs — a goal that Rippling has already surpassed, growing its New York workforce faster than anticipated. That expansion helped establish Rippling’s New York office as a key hub for research and development.

Founded in 2016, Rippling has experienced tremendous growth and provides an all-in-one platform that helps businesses manage HR, IT, and finance functions from a single system.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York continues to attract the world’s most innovative companies. Rippling’s decision to expand in New York City reflects the strength of our tech ecosystem, the quality of our workforce, and our commitment to supporting businesses that drive economic growth and create good jobs.”

Rippling Co-Founder and CEO Parker Conrad said, “Most companies are stuck using a set of fragmented, siloed tools to run their business. It’s inefficient, it slows the company down, and it puts you at a real disadvantage with your competitors. Rippling solves this problem by helping companies manage and automate every part of the business across HR, IT and Finance with a single, unified system. Our clients run on Rippling so they can run their businesses with greater speed and clarity. We are grateful for the Governor’s support as we expand our team and footprint in NYC”

Empire State Development’s Excelsior Jobs Program provides performance-based tax credits to businesses in targeted industries — including technology, life sciences and advanced manufacturing — that create jobs or make significant capital investments in New York State.

Rippling’s expansion builds on a series of major technology-sector investments supported by ESD in recent years — including those by companies like Bilt and Figma — reinforcing New York’s leadership in innovation and digital growth.

New York’s Growing Tech Economy

New York’s tech sector continues to be one of the fastest-growing in the nation, adding tens of thousands of jobs and billions in venture investment each year. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State has gained over 34,000 new jobs in the technology industry, with New York City being home to more than 2,000 AI start-ups. Since the pandemic, the number of technology businesses in the state has increased by 27 percent to 31,000 businesses, and the New York City technology sector has added jobs at nearly 10 times the rate of the city’s overall economy.

