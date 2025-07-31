GEORGIA, July 31 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced 114 appointments and reappointments to various state boards, authorities, and commissions.

Georgia Composite Medical Board

Srenni Gangasani and David Retterbush were reappointed.

Kamesha Harbison is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist serving the South Columbus community. She has provided women’s health care in the Chattahoochee Valley for over a decade, delivering comprehensive OB/GYN services and assisting with more than 1,000 births. She has also led community health initiatives, including organizing prenatal education and resource events for expectant mothers. Harbison began her career as a high school biology and chemistry teacher after earning a B.S. and M.Ed. from Xavier University of Louisiana. She later earned her medical degree from the University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine and completed her OB/GYN residency at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. As an educator, she developed a mentoring program to address adolescent health, hygiene, and goal setting—laying the foundation for her transition into women’s healthcare. She is recognized for her commitment to patient education, community outreach, and improving health outcomes for women across the region.

State Workforce Development Board

Bárbara Rivera Holmes was sworn in as the 11th Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Labor and the state’s first Latina constitutional officer on April 4, 2025, by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Holmes' extensive experience includes appointments by former Gov. Nathan Deal to the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, which oversees Georgia's 26 public colleges and universities, and by former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan as co-chair of the Georgia Innovates Task Force, which helped design the state's technology blueprint. A former journalist, Holmes has earned awards for excellence in journalism from the Georgia Associated Press. She holds degrees in journalism and Spanish from Florida Southern College and studied at Estudio Sampere Internacional in Spain. A native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Holmes resides in Albany with her husband, David, and their daughter.

Steve Bradshaw served eight years on the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners. First elected in 2016, he was re-elected in 2020 without opposition. During his tenure, he was twice unanimously elected by his colleagues to serve as Presiding Officer of the Board. He also chaired several key committees, including Finance, Audit and Budget; Public Works and Infrastructure; and County Operations. Prior to public service, Bradshaw spent more than 15 years in the private sector in operations management and business development roles, most recently as business development manager for Delta Global Staffing, a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines. Bradshaw began his professional career as a U.S. Army officer as a tank commander. He served in both domestic and international assignments, including deployment to the Middle East during the First Persian Gulf War. His final military post was as a leadership instructor at the Army Officer Candidate School. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Georgia State University and later served as an adjunct professor in the university’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies, teaching both undergraduate and graduate students.

Hearing Panel of the Judicial Qualifications Commission

Richard Hyde was reappointed.

Georgia Board of Examiners of Licensed Dietitians

Cicely Thomas was reappointed.

Alison Sturgill is a licensed and registered dietitian with over a decade of clinical experience specializing in oncology nutrition. She currently serves as a clinical dietitian IV at the Emory Proton Therapy Center, where she provides medical nutrition therapy to patients undergoing radiation treatment for various cancers. Previously, she held a similar role at Emory University Hospital, where she led inpatient oncology nutrition care and served as a preceptor and educator for dietetic interns. Sturgill holds both a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition from Murray State University and is a Certified Specialist in Oncology Nutrition (CSO). Her work has been published in the Journal of Nursing Care Quality, and she remains active in multiple professional organizations, including the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Franklin D. Roosevelt Warm Springs Memorial Advisory Committee

Eric Bentley is retired from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources with over three decades of service to Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites, including a deep and enduring connection to the Little White House State Historic Site. A graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in forest resources, Bentley began his career at Unicoi State Park before serving in various leadership roles, including park manager at Kolomoki Mounds and Fort Yargo. He was named Manager of the Year in 2009 and later served as Region 3 Manager, where he oversaw operations at the Little White House and F.D. Roosevelt State Park, secured funding, and strengthened partnerships with the Advisory Committee. From 2019 until his retirement in 2022, Bentley served as Assistant Director of State Parks, continuing to advocate for the Little White House and playing a key role in advancing major preservation projects.

Board of Juvenile Justice

Lisa Colbert was reappointed.

State Board of Veterinary Medicine

Jessica Sewell was reappointed.

Employee Benefit Plan Council

Courtney Ware and Christopher Wells were reappointed.

Angelique McClendon was appointed Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) on May 1, 2025. She joined DDS as General Counsel in 2015 and was later promoted to Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Legal and Regulatory Affairs. Her legal career began in 2005 as an assistant solicitor in DeKalb County, followed by her service as an assistant attorney general for the State of Georgia from 2008 to 2015, where she represented public safety agencies, including DDS. McClendon has provided legal guidance on major state initiatives, including Georgia’s Digital Driver’s License, and is a recognized expert on identity management, digital credentials, and data privacy. She has held leadership roles with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA), helping shape national policy and best practices in driver’s license administration. She holds a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Xavier University of Louisiana and a Juris Doctor from Georgia State University College of Law.

Board of Community Affairs

Kwanza Hall, Donna Armstrong Lackey, and Charlie Maddox were reappointed.

State Board of Technical College System of Georgia

Mike Long, Fran Millar, and Lisa Winton were reappointed.

North Georgia Mountains Authority

Jeff Andrews, Randy Dellinger, Patrick Denney, Dan Garcia, and Paul Shailendra were reappointed.

State Board of Podiatry Examiners

Rupal Gupta is a board-certified podiatrist with over 20 years of clinical, academic, and administrative experience. She currently practices at Ankle and Foot Centers of America and has held leadership roles in both hospital and professional association settings, including serving as president of the Georgia Podiatric Medical Association and department chief at Emory Johns Creek Hospital. Gupta completed her residency at Jackson North Medical Center, where she received advanced training in surgical and non-surgical foot and ankle care, trauma, and wound management. She holds a Doctorate in podiatric medicine from Kent State University and a bachelor’s degree from Emory University. Dedicated to advancing podiatric medicine and public health, she has been an active advocate for clinical standards and evidence-based policy and continues to serve on various hospital committees and community initiatives.

Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority

Daniel Dooley and Lauren Talley were reappointed.

Georgia Rural Development Council

Robert “Bob” Ray, Jr. is managing member of Ray Family Farms, LLC, where he and his siblings continue six generations and over 200 years of family farming, now focused on pecan production and pine timber. Before returning full-time to agriculture, Ray served for 15 years as President and CEO of Flint Energies. Ray’s public service includes his tenure as Assistant Secretary of State and Chief Operating Officer under Secretary of State Cathy Cox, where he directed agency operations and intergovernmental affairs. Earlier in his career, he was legislative director for the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation and also worked as a corporate lending officer with NCNB National Bank. He holds a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business. Ray has served in leadership roles with Georgia EMC, Green Power EMC, GRESCO, and Leadership Georgia, and remains active in agricultural and community organizations statewide.

Georgia Commission on the Holocaust

Jon Barry is President and Founder of Spectrum Maintenance Services and leads the company’s marketing and growth strategies. His career in commercial real estate spans four decades, including extensive experience in all aspects of brokerage and property management. Initially formed to support Barry’s shopping center management platform, SMS has grown to become Atlanta’s leading full-service property maintenance company. Barry previously served on the Board of Advisors of the Kennesaw State University Entrepreneurship Center, is a member of CEO NetWeavers, and has served as mentor to numerous rising professionals.

Georgia Ports Authority

James Allgood, Jr., Leda Chong, and Doug Hertz were reappointed.

Georgia Student Finance Commission Board of Commissioners

John Loud, Sarah Hawthorne, Ed Pease, and David Perez were reappointed.

State Board of Accountancy

Emily Farrell and Todd Tolbert were reappointed.

Carlton Hodges is a certified public accountant with more than four decades of experience in public accounting, specializing in tax compliance and audit services. He began his career in 1980 with SRLS, where he advanced to Tax Manager following a merger with Price Waterhouse. His practice focuses on business, individual, fiduciary, and nonprofit tax returns, as well as audit and accounting engagements in sectors such as construction, services, and government-assisted entities. Carlton holds Bachelor of Business Administration degrees in finance and accounting from Armstrong State College. He is a member of both the Georgia Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs, and serves on the board and leadership council of the Georgia Society, where he also chairs the GSCPA Insurance Trust. His civic involvement includes prior service as a Pooler City Councilman, treasurer of the Savannah-Chatham MPC, and leadership roles with the Armstrong Foundation and Rotary Club of Savannah West.

State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors

Trent Turk was reappointed.

Board of Commissioners of the Sheriffs’ Retirement Fund of Georgia

Billy Hancock and Dan Kilgore were reappointed.

Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Authority

Bill Shanks and Earl Wright were reappointed.

Phil Schaefer is an award-winning sportscaster whose career spans more than five decades across basketball, football, baseball, and golf. He was the voice of UGA basketball for 17 years, called Atlanta Hawks games for five seasons, and served as a CBS Radio broadcaster for the NCAA Tournament for 20 years. In football, he spent 16 years as UGA’s color commentator, 10 years as the voice of the Peach Bowl, and 20 years as public address announcer for the Atlanta Falcons. Schaefer also covered the Braves for 39 years and the Masters Tournament for 55 consecutive years, earning the Masters Major Achievement Award in 2010. A three-time Georgia Sportscaster of the Year, Schaefer held leadership roles at WSB Radio and later served as Athletic Coordinator for the DeKalb County School System. He is a member of the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, and has received over 40 national and regional journalism awards, including a Peabody. He holds degrees from Ohio State University and Georgia State University and is the author of Sins of a Southern Sportscaster.

Board of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities

Deb Bailey, Amanda Owens, Bill Slaughter, Jean Sumner, and Jimmy Thomas were reappointed.

Georgia Behavior Analyst Licensing Board

Margaret Molony and Robin Osborne were reappointed.

Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission

Greg Garrett and Mary Ellen Imlay were reappointed.

Stephen Lawson is a principal in Dentons’ Regulatory, Public Policy, and Government Affairs practice in Atlanta, with nearly 15 years of experience in public affairs, communications, and political strategy. He has advised Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits, trade associations, and elected officials on complex issues including policy strategy, crisis management, media relations, and advocacy. Prior to joining Dentons, Lawson was president of Full Focus Communications, a public affairs firm based in Atlanta. He has served in senior advisory roles for high-profile public officials, including Florida Governors Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis, and in Georgia for Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper, Congressman Mike Collins, and Speaker of the House Jon Burns.

George Levert is a retired venture capitalist with more than two decades of experience in technology investment. He was a Founding Partner of Kinetic Ventures, where he led investments in telecommunications, network automation, and internet technologies. He served on the boards of more than a dozen venture-backed companies, including Metricom, Pathfire, and Proficient Networks. Prior to his career in venture capital, he held roles with Oglethorpe Power Corporation, Accenture, Boeing, and the U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps during the Vietnam War. Levert holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from Louisiana Tech University and an M.S. in management from Georgia Tech. He has served on numerous civic and nonprofit boards, including the Georgia Tech Foundation, Catholic Charities of Atlanta, the Atlanta Opera, and the American Red Cross. He is also a former board member of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art and the Museum of the American Indian. Levert has endowed multiple scholarships and leadership awards and remains active in philanthropic, educational, and faith-based organizations. He and his wife, Dale, live in Atlanta and have two sons and two granddaughters.

Savannah-Georgia Convention Center Authority

Bert Brantley, Martin Miller, and Pritpal Singh were reappointed.

Board of Human Services

Lisa Hamilton, Scott Johnson, and Jack Williams were reappointed.

Criminal Justice Coordinating Council

Nancy Bills, Denise Downer-McKinney, Ron Freeman, Scotty Hancock, and Joe Hood were reappointed.

Board of Public Health

James Curran, Lucky Jain, Mitch Rodriguez, Ryan Shin, and T.E. Valliere-White were reappointed.

Professional Standards Commission

Angela Byrne has over 11 years of teaching experience in public and private schools. She currently teaches ESOL to K–6 students at Anna K. Davie Elementary in Rome City Schools, where she has served for the past six years. Her previous roles include teaching kindergarten, fourth, and fifth grade. She holds certifications in Elementary Education and Middle Grades Math and Science, with endorsements in ESOL and Online Teaching. She has received the Rome City Schools Central Office Support Employee of the Year and the Anna K. Davie Star Teacher Award. Byrne lives in Rome, Georgia, with her husband, Lewis, and their three children.

Christy Edwards is an elementary educator with 14 years of experience in the Hall County School System. She currently serves as the Language Lab Teacher at Tadmore Elementary, focusing on data-driven instruction and student performance. She previously taught second, fourth, and fifth grades, as well as Early Intervention Program (EIP) support. She holds a B.S. in early childhood education from the University of North Georgia and an ESOL endorsement from Pioneer RESA. Edwards has served as a Leadership Team member, RTI representative, and professional learning facilitator.

Zach Miller is a certified elementary educator currently teaching reading, science, and social studies at Roan School in Dalton. He holds a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education from Dalton State College and is certified in Early Childhood Education (P-5), with endorsements in ESOL and K–5 Mathematics. Named Teacher of the Year at Roan School in 2025, Miller focuses on a student-centered approach that integrates project-based learning and relationship-building to drive academic success. He founded the District Elementary Soccer Tournament and mentors students through Soccer for Success. He also leads Roan’s Soccer and Disc Golf Clubs, coordinates the Social Studies Bee, and partners with local nonprofits to support families in need. Miller is active in his church, serving as vice chairman of the deacons at Fellowship Bible Church and leading the soccer portion of Grace Presbyterian Church’s summer sports camp.

State Rehabilitation Council

Jo Ellen Hancock is a long-serving advocate and leader in the fields of special education, behavioral health, and community engagement. Since 2005, she has served as the parent mentor for special education with the Cherokee County School District, supporting families and fostering collaboration between schools and parents of students with disabilities. She holds multiple leadership roles across state and local behavioral health organizations, including chair of the Statewide Leadership Council and immediate past chair of the Region 1 Advisory Council for the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD). She also serves on the Georgia Behavioral Health Planning and Advisory Council and the Behavioral Health Services Coalition. Hancock is a certified peer specialist – parent and currently chairs the Cherokee County Local Interagency Planning Team (LIPT), where she has led efforts to coordinate services for children with complex needs since 2018. She serves on the advisory board for NAMI Georgia and is communications chair for the Holly Springs Optimist Club.

Charity Roberts assumed the position of State Director (IDEA) for the Office of Federal Programs Division for Exceptional Children on January 1, 2025. She is a quadruple Eagle from Georgia Southern University, obtaining her bachelor’s and master's degrees in special education. She completed a specialist and doctorate degree in educational leadership. She is certified in multiple fields within general and special education, such as elementary education, reading (P-8), special education preschool, physical and health disabilities, and P-12 special education adaptive and general curriculum. Roberts has over 30 years of experience in special education instruction and leadership in a variety of roles. After serving as a special education teacher, she became a district director of special education. From there, Roberts provided leadership support as a GLRS Director for twelve years before joining the Georgia Department of Education Office of Rural Education and Innovation.

Board of Community Supervision

Jimmy Kitchens and Steve Queen were reappointed.

Judicial Legal Defense Fund Commission

Christine Hayes serves as Deputy Executive Counsel in the Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp. Prior to joining the Governor’s staff, she was director of governmental affairs for the State Bar of Georgia, where she worked on a variety of legislative issues that affect the judiciary and the legal profession. She also held roles at the Judicial Council/Administrative Office of the Courts, Georgia General Assembly, and as an associate at Fields Howell where she focused on insurance coverage issues and related litigation. Hayes holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Florida and a law degree from Emory University. She and her husband, Jonathan, live in Atlanta with their two daughters.

State Board of Long-term Care Facility Administrators

Timothy Bush and Laura Cayce were reappointed.

Suzanne Gerhardt serves as Senior Vice President of Health Services at PruittHealth, Inc., where she oversees skilled nursing center operations across four states. With a career in long-term care that began in 1983, she brings decades of hands-on experience in healthcare management, including roles in business operations, social services, admissions, and auditing. Gerhardt became a licensed Nursing Home Administrator in 1997 and has since managed multiple facilities and regional operations. She is known for her focus on regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and improving patient outcomes. In addition to her leadership at PruittHealth, she has served in various roles with the Georgia Health Care Association, including Chair of the Board and, currently, as immediate past chair.

Donna Sant is a public policy professional with extensive experience in political organizing, campaign operations, and grassroots leadership. She served as Chairman of the Houston County Republican Party from 2018 to 2024 and has held multiple roles within the Georgia Republican Party, including State Committee Member and County Vice Chair. She has led volunteer efforts, managed election headquarters, coordinated large-scale events, and served as a liaison between voters and candidates. Sant holds a master’s in public policy from Liberty University and a B.F.A. in TV/Film production from Valdosta State College. A graduate of Republican Leadership for Georgia, she is also a recipient of the Ted & Barbara Waddle Award of Excellence. She lives in Elko, Georgia, with her husband. They have three adult children. Sant will serve as the consumer member on the State Board of Long-term Care Facility Administrators.

Board of Trustees of the Teachers Retirement System of Georgia

Mary Elizabeth Davis is the Superintendent of Cherokee County Schools, serving 42,000 students. She has spent nearly 20 years in Georgia public education, holding leadership roles in four school districts. Prior to her current role, she served as Superintendent of Henry County Schools for nearly seven years, where she led improvements in operational systems, financial management, and student outcomes. Her previous roles include Chief Academic Officer in Cobb County and Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in Gwinnett County. She began her career as a chemistry teacher and coach in Fairfax County, Virginia. Davis was named one of District Administration’s 100 most influential education leaders in 2024 and is a former finalist for Georgia Superintendent of the Year. She holds a chemistry degree from Messiah College and a Ph.D. in Education Policy from Georgia State University. She lives in Canton, Georgia with her husband and two children.

Georgia Opioid Settlement Advisory Commission

Trey Bennett is the general counsel and grants division director for the Georgia Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget. A seasoned attorney and public policy advisor, Bennett has over a decade of legal and governmental experience, including past service as deputy executive counsel to Governor Brian Kemp. He oversees the ethical execution of billions of dollars in federal grant funding, advises on statewide emergency responses, and helps shape key legislation across multiple sectors. Bennett also has substantial courtroom experience, having served as both a criminal prosecutor and a defense attorney in Northeast Georgia. He holds a J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law and lives in Hoschton, Georgia, with his wife, Katherine, and their four children.

Council for the Arts- Chair

Colt Chambers was reappointed.

Board of Commissioners of the Superior Court Clerks’ Retirement Fund of Georgia

Timothy Harper, Linda Hays, Daniel Jordan, Michael King, and Rhett Walker were reappointed.

Georgia Public Service Commission Advisory Committee

Jeff Jacques is a civil engineering professional with over 35 years of experience in transportation and utility coordination. He began his career with the Georgia Department of Transportation in 1983 as a civil engineer co-op and held various roles over a 20 year tenure, including district utilities engineer and area maintenance engineer. Since 2007, he has served as worksite utility coordination supervisor and utility coordination manager with CWM. Jacques is actively involved in the Georgia Utility Coordination Council, Georgia 811 Excavator Advisory Council, GHCA Utilities Task Force, and the GUCC Legislative Committee. He also served Franklin County as a Republican member of the Board of Commissioners from 2002 to 2018 and as Chairman from 2023 to 2024. A graduate of Emmanuel College and Southern Tech, Jacques resides in Franklin County with his wife, Christy. They have three adult children, and he is a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Carnesville.

Disability Services Ombudsman Medical Review Group

George Leach is an Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at Emory University School of Medicine and an attending physician at Grady Memorial Hospital. He has over 15 years of clinical and academic experience, with a focus on quality improvement, systems-based practice, and medical education. Leach completed his undergraduate studies at the University of North Carolina and earned his medical degree from Emory University, where he also completed his emergency medicine residency and served as chief resident. His academic contributions include developing a national curriculum for advanced emergency medicine learners and leading peer review process improvements at Grady. He is a member of multiple professional organizations, including the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine. Dr. Leach has received numerous teaching awards and is actively involved in resident education, mentorship, and committee leadership at Emory and Grady.

Georgia Environmental Finance Authority

Jimmy Andrews and Travis Turner were reappointed.

Georgia Child Support Commission

Ben Land was reappointed.

Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission

Kevin Tanner was reappointed as Chairman.

Karen Bailey, Melanie Dallas, Jason Downey, Nora Haynes, Miriam Shook, Sarah Vinson, DeJuan White, and Michael Yochelson were reappointed.

DeAnna Julian serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Frazer Center, a nonprofit providing inclusive early childhood, adult, and behavioral health services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). She also serves as President of the Service Providers Association for Developmental Disabilities (SPADD), where she works to strengthen Georgia’s IDD service network through policy engagement and provider collaboration. A former special education teacher, Julian holds certifications in special education, early childhood, and physical education, along with a master’s degree in education and transition services from the University of Kansas. She previously served as Executive Director of The Arc of Southwest Georgia, leading efforts to expand access and advance systemic reform. With more than 20 years of leadership in education and disability services, Julian has been recognized with honors including the Annette Bowling Advocacy Award and Albany’s Top 40 Under 40. She lives in Atlanta with her husband, Steve, and their two adult children.

Carey Parrott, Sr. is the founder and CEO of Parrott Counseling Services, LLC, with over two decades of experience in addiction and mental health counseling. A licensed clinical social worker, master addictions counselor, certified clinical supervisor, and certified peer specialist for addictive diseases, he provides direct care and specialized services to individuals, families, and justice-involved populations, including re-entry and mandated clients. Parrott is a two-time graduate of the University of Georgia, earning a B.S. in psychology and an M.S.W. He later earned a doctorate in clinical social work leadership from Tulane University. His professional background includes service as caregiver support coordinator at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, where he supported veterans and families navigating the challenges of mental illness and substance use. He has also served as a consultant to the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, providing clinical supervision and workforce development for addiction counselors statewide. Parrott began his career working in residential treatment settings and community behavioral health programs. He is recognized for his collaborative, personalized approach and his ongoing commitment to supporting recovery and resilience in the Athens community and beyond.

Child Advocate Advisory Committee

Andre Blanchard and Jay Watkins were reappointed.

Georgia Hotel Motel Tax Performance Review Board

David Dukes was reappointed.