DEQ Water Quality Division Celebrates National Intern Day

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) – Water Quality Division (WQD) is celebrating the 2025 National Intern Day by highlighting the amazing interns we have working here this summer. DEQ has six interns working across various WQD Programs for the Summer 2025 Season.

The WQD programs that have interns this year include the Groundwater Section’s Ambient Groundwater Monitoring Program, the Data Quality Assurance Program, the Harmful Cyanobacterial Blooms (HCB) Program, the Surface Water Monitoring Program, and the Water Quality Laboratory.

Shayla Babits (Ground Water)

Hope Langseth (Ground Water)

Lauren Vaninger (Quality Assurance/Quality Control)

Carter Ruegg (HCB)

Ryan Peoples (Surface Water Monitoring)

Katheryn Mellinger (Water Quality Lab)

DEQ interns provide an invaluable resource to the agency by providing technical support, data analysis, and field sampling assistance to support the above-mentioned programs.

In return, the DEQ interns are provided with hands-on experience working for a state environmental agency and gain practical knowledge that can be applied to their future coursework and to strengthen their resumes so that they are ready to hit the ground running for their job searches upon graduation.

DEQ has a proven track record of hiring previous interns into full-time positions. Some previous interns who now work full-time for DEQ include:

Rachel Eyers, Watershed Program’s Natural Resource Analyst

Jules Feck, Voluntary Remediation Program Senior Project Manager

Mackenzie Hairfield, Watershed Program’s Natural Resource Analyst

Joanna Harter, Watershed Protection Water Quality Assessment Coordinator

Katherine McCrea, WYPDES Inspection and Compliance Program Supervisor

Chenwu (Johnny) Xaio, Voluntary Remediation Program’s Natural Resource Analyst,

Mike Wachtendonk, Watershed Protection Monitoring Analyst

Their previous DEQ internship experiences were highly valued on their job applications, and no doubt, helped contribute to their success in their current positions.

For instance, Hairfield previously interned for the Groundwater Section’s Ambient Groundwater Monitoring Program, Eyers previously worked as an HCB intern for two consecutive years, and Xaio previously served as the Water Quality Lab’s intern.

Xaio also was awarded the Solid and Hazardous Waste Division’s Employee of the Year for 2024.

Even DEQ’s own Water Quality Administrator, Jennifer Zygmunt, got her start as an intern for the Land Quality Division before being hired into the WQD, proving that the sky is the limit for opportunity when taking a DEQ internship position.

DEQ’s 2025 summer interns are individually highlighted below to honor their contributions to the agency, and to acknowledge the diversity of experiences and backgrounds that these talented individuals bring to the DEQ.

Current university students who are interested in DEQ internships should look for internship opportunities at https://deq.wyoming.gov/careers/.

Hiring Managers should also keep this list handy and keep an eye out for these names on incoming applications in the next few years. They will be highly sought-after candidates!

###

Name: Lauren Vaninger

School: University of Wyoming

Anticipated Graduation Year: May 2026

DEQ Section: WQD Data Quality Assurance Program

Degree Major: Bachelor of Science in Biology Minor in Environmental Natural Resources

Hobbies: Hiking, traveling, fitness, fashion, photography, watching Love Island, and volunteering

Hometown: Ottawa, IL

Why I wanted to work for DEQ: I wanted to work for DEQ because I saw it as a great opportunity to gain hands-on experience in applied environmental work. I was especially interested in learning more about water quality and regulatory processes – all skills that are important for my long-term goal of working in environmental consulting.

What I do at DEQ: At DEQ, I have worked with the Water Quality Division supporting QA/QC processes. My role has focused on reviewing, verifying, and organizing water quality monitoring data to ensure it meets regulatory standards and is ready for reporting or analysis. I have gained hands-on experience with data management, learned how state-level environmental regulations are applied, and supported the division’s efforts to maintain accurate and reliable data for water resource management.

My favorite thing about working at DEQ: My favorite part of working at DEQ has been the opportunity to get hands-on experience with environmental data, QA/QC work, and seeing how those processes actually apply in the field. What has made this experience better is the people – I have been lucky to work with a supportive, knowledgeable boss who is really invested in helping me grow, and with coworkers who make the job fun and genuinely enjoyable every day.

Name: Carter Ruegg

School: Iowa State University

Anticipated Graduation Year: Finished 2024

DEQ Section: Harmful Cyanobacteria Blooms (HCB) program

Degree Major: Environmental Science

Hobbies: Golf, Hiking, Movies, Pickleball

Hometown: Victoria, MN

Why I wanted to work for DEQ: I wanted to do something positive that gives back to the natural landscapes and environment that we all depend on in our daily lives. Since grade school, I’ve known that I wanted to pursue a career focused on protecting and preserving the environment. Working in this field allows me to contribute to meaningful efforts that help safeguard natural resources for both people and wildlife. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of DEQ’s mission, where I can apply my interests and skills toward environmental protection while gaining valuable hands-on experience in this field.

What I do at DEQ: I work as the HCB Intern, focusing on data collection and auditing related to harmful cyanobacterial bloom (HCB) sampling events. My work includes organizing and verifying field data to ensure it meets established quality standards and is ready for reporting and analysis. I also assist with fieldwork by collecting water samples at both one­ time investigation sites and routine monitoring locations across the state. This fieldwork involves visually assessing waterbodies for signs of blooms, collecting cyanobacteria and cyanotoxin samples, and documenting site conditions to support the HCB program’s broader monitoring and public health efforts.

My favorite thing about working at DEQ: One of my favorite things about working at DEQ is how much I’ve learned about harmful cyanobacterial blooms (HCBs) and other environmental topics that I hadn’t been exposed to before. It’s been fascinating to gain a deeper understanding of how these environmental issues are monitored and managed. I also really appreciate the positive atmosphere and the people I work with. Everyone shares a common goal of protecting and improving Wyoming’s natural resources, and it’s motivating to be part of a team full of individuals who are driven, passionate, and dedicated to making a difference.

Name: Ryan Peoples

School: University of Wyoming Anticipated Graduation Year: Spring 2026

DEQ Section: Watershed Protection

Degree Major: Environment and Natural Resources

Hobbies: Fly fishing, hunting, and hiking

Hometown: Dover, Ohio

Why I wanted to work for DEQ: I’ve always loved being outdoors, so the idea of spending 40 hours a week behind a desk has never been appealing to me. Working at the DEQ gives me a chance to be outside, do hands-on work, and do work that aligns with what I value.

What I do at DEQ: What I do at the DEQ really depends on the day. I might be pack- rafting on alpine lakes to sample water quality parameters, sampling on a boat at places like Boysen Reservoir, or back in the office completing data entry tasks. I also help plan and prep all the gear for our trips, which can sometimes be the most daunting part of sampling events. However, I really enjoy the mix of field work and behind-the-scenes logistics because it keeps the job fresh and interesting.

My favorite thing about working at DEQ: One of my favorite things about working at the DEQ is getting to spend time outside; that’s a huge part of why I love this job and chose to pursue a career in this field. I also feel incredibly fortunate to have several great mentors here who’ve helped me grow professionally and shared meaningful life wisdom along the way. I truly feel like I’m learning from the best in the business, and I’m extremely grateful for the relationships I’ve built during my time here.

Name: Hope Langseth

(Coming Soon)

Name: Shayla Babits

(Coming Soon)

Name: Katheryn Mellinger

(Coming Soon)