Quarterly Sales and Use Tax Rate Changes
JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is encouraging businesses in the jurisdictions listed below to review their records to ensure they are collecting taxes at the correct rates, which became effective July 1, 2025.
All Missouri businesses with taxable transactions must collect and remit tax at the current tax rate respective to their city and county. A full listing of rate changes for all quarters can be found at dor.mo.gov/business/sales.
New Sales or Use Tax
Cities: Bland, Buffalo, Byrnes Mill, Chilhowee, Flint Hill, Goodman, Houston, Moscow Mills, Pevely, Raymondville, Reeds Spring, Saddlebrooke, Seligman, Skidmore; and
Counties: Dallas, McDonald, and Phelps
New District Tax:
711 and 717 Kingsland CID
Joplin Sports Facility CID
Kirkwood City-Wide TDD
Olia Village TDD
Kansas City Missouri District 11 PID
The Shoppes at North Village CID #2
The Shoppes at North Village CID #1
Expiring Tax:
City of Houston
Repealing District Tax:
NW 112th Street CID
Fountain Plaza CID
The Missouri Department of Revenue encourages customers to file their business tax returns online through their MyTax Missouri Portal account. All rate changes will automatically be updated on the electronic return.
