Public Meetings US Ecology Detroit South Hazardous Waste Management Facility Operating License Renewal
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), has prepared a draft renewal license for the US Ecology Detroit South (aka EQ Detroit) hazardous waste management facility located at 1923 Frederick St, Detroit, MI 48211. The renewal license allows the facility to continue to store and treat hazardous waste. It does not include any expansion or new operations.
EGLE welcomes public input on the application and draft license and will hold two public meetings to answer questions and accept comments. Live interpreters will provide services in Arabic and Bengali at both meetings.
August 13, 2025, 6-8 p.m. - Information meeting
Attend in-person: Wayne State University Industry Innovation Center, 461 Burroughs Street, Detroit.
Attend virtually: Register to attend 8/13/2025 online or join at the start of the meeting
Agenda:
6 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. - Presentation by EGLE Staff
6:20 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Panel Question & Answer Session
September 4, 2025, 6-9 p.m. - Information meeting and Public Hearing
Attend in-person: TechTown, 440 Burroughs Street, Detroit.
Attend virtually: Register to attend 9/4/2025 online or join at the start of the meeting
Agenda:
6 p.m. – 6:20 p.m. - Presentation by EGLE staff
6:20 p.m. – 7:20 p.m. - Panel Question & Answer Session
7:20 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. - Break
7:30 p.m. – 7:50 p.m. - Presentation on the Draft License
7:50 p.m. – 9 p.m. - Public Hearing
Tell us what you think
The application and draft license are available to review at Michigan.gov/USEcologyDetroitSouth.
Written comments may be submitted until Sept. 15, 2025.
By email: EGLE-MMD-HWS@Michigan.gov
By U.S. mail:
EGLE, Materials Management Division
Attn: Tianna Kilgore
P.O. Box 30241
Lansing, Michigan 48909-7741
Questions
If you have questions about the draft permit or the meetings, contact Tianna Kilgore at 517-230-4395; KilgoreT@Michigan.gov; or EGLE-MMD-HWS@Michigan.gov.
