Indulge in Fun ‘Fair Sweet Fair’ Experiences with Choose Iowa at the 2025 Iowa State Fair

Choose Iowa will be highlighted throughout the 2025 Iowa State Fair

by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

DES MOINES, Iowa (July 31, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig welcomes Iowa State Fairgoers to indulge in fun ‘Fair Sweet Fair’ experiences with Choose Iowa during the annual 11-day event slated for Aug. 7 through Aug. 17 in Des Moines.

Choose Iowa, a marketing initiative of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, is the state’s signature brand for Iowa grown, made, and raised food, beverages, and ag products. The Department, the Iowa State Fair, Choose Iowa members and other partners will be featuring Choose Iowa via events, contests, promotions, and giveaways throughout the duration of the 2025 fair.

“Choose Iowa will once again be highly visible at the 2025 Iowa State Fair, showcasing the best of Iowa grown, made, and raised food, beverages and ag products. Fairgoers can immerse themselves in the excitement with interactive contests, live cooking demos featuring Iowa ingredients, exclusive giveaways, a free photo booth, local beverages, and so much more,” said Secretary Naig. “Whether you live on a farm or in a city, the Iowa State Fair offers something for everyone to connect with our state’s rich agricultural heritage. Join us to indulge in a ‘Fair Sweet Fair’ experience with Choose Iowa at this year’s fair.”

Fair attendees have multiple opportunities to learn about Choose Iowa and try Iowa grown, made and raised food and beverages during the 2025 Iowa State Fair:

Choose Iowa Favorite Fair Food Contest

The “Choose Iowa Favorite Fair Food” contest will celebrate food made using ingredients sourced from Iowa. This year, 30 vendors have entered the contest, an increase from 20 a year ago. Fairgoers will be invited to vote for their favorite fair food featuring Iowa ingredients during the Iowa State Fair until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 13. The winning food vendor will be recognized on August 15 when the Iowa State Fair’s Best New Food is announced. A map showing all the food locations featuring Iowa ingredients will be posted on the Iowa State Fair website and mobile app. More details will be available on the Choose Iowa website.

The Kitchen: Choose Iowa Presents…

Looking for free food samples at the fair? Choose Iowa will present free cooking demonstrations and food presentations daily at 1 p.m. in The Kitchen inside the Maytag Family Theatre Building. The Kitchen is located on the Grand Concourse between the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) building and the Barksdale’s State Fair Cookies building. Over the 11 days, the free line-up will feature more than 25 Choose Iowa members as well as award-winning culinary professionals from across Iowa. The entire line-up, with details about the chefs and the Choose Iowa members sourcing ingredients, is available on the Choose Iowa Facebook page.

Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar Recognition

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will recognize 16 Iowa students whose artwork is included in the 2025-2026 Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar. The ceremony will be held in the Agriculture Building at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 12. The free calendar will be available to the public, while supplies last, at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s booths in the Agriculture Building and the Varied Industries Building. A digital version of the calendar will also be available on ChooseIowa.com.

Choose Iowa Day at Blue Ribbon Kids Club

Choose Iowa and Hansen Dairy, a Choose Iowa member, will be the star at Kids’ Club on Friday, August 8 at 10:00 a.m. Blue Ribbon Kids' Club gives children a chance to see the Fair from a unique perspective. The free event will take place at Fun Forest Stage, located just southeast of the Agriculture Building. Children will get to meet a farmer and learn what a dairy farmer does each day. There will be a live demonstration to help kids learn more about dairy cows and how farmers care for them. Kids will also make their own butter and get to taste it at the end of the show.

Choose Iowa on Tap at the Craft Beer Tent

Yield of Dreams corn lager will be on tap at the Iowa Craft Beer Tent. Brewed using Iowa corn, the beer represents a partnership between Choose Iowa, Iowa Corn, the Iowa Brewers Guild, and Confluence Brewing Company.

Choose Iowa in the Elwell Family Food Center

Choose Iowa is the sponsor of the Elwell Family Food Center throughout the 11-day Iowa State Fair. Fairgoers can pick up information about the Choose Iowa program, sign up for the free digital Choose Iowa Passport, and also receive a free “What’s in Season” magnet.

Choose Iowa in the Agriculture Building

When you stop in the Agriculture Building to see the world-famous butter cow and get your egg on a stick, look for the Choose Iowa banners in the center of the building. Fairgoers can visit a photo booth and get a free “Picture Yourself in Iowa Agriculture” photo after selecting from numerous fun ag backgrounds. There will also be informational banners about Iowa agriculture with fun facts about commodities and products produced in Iowa. Fairgoers can also pick up a free commemorative Choose Iowa cup and a free Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar while supplies last.

Choose Iowa in the Varied Industries Building

Fairgoers visiting the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s booth in the Varied Industries Building to get their “Official Fair Weight” can also learn about Choose Iowa. Fairgoers can pick up a free commemorative Choose Iowa cup and a free Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar while supplies last.

Learn more about Choose Iowa by visiting ChooseIowa.com.