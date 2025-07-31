Quiet Light Presents Rare Opportunity to Acquire Premium Pet Authority Site with Domain Name & Expert-Driven Content

Recession-resistant business boasts 33% YoY revenue growth, approximately 1 million monthly users, and substantial growth potential across multiple channels

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quiet Light , a leading online business brokerage firm, is excited to announce the exclusive listing of a premium pet authority site . Established in 2016 and rebranded in late 2022, the digital property has emerged as the definitive resource for pet owners worldwide. It leverages a powerful four-letter domain name and delivers expert-verified content across multiple channels.The site, which serves approximately one million monthly users, offers detailed pet food reviews, health guides, and product recommendations. Despite Google algorithm fluctuations, the business maintains stable traffic due to its focus on creating one-of-a-kind content not found on any other site. With a commitment to credibility, the site works with licensed veterinarians and certified pet behaviorists through a rigorous editorial process, building exceptional authority and creating a robust competitive barrier.Over the past 12 months, the business has experienced impressive growth, with a 38.5% increase in revenue and a 20% increase in seller's discretionary earnings (SDE) . Affiliate partnerships, programmatic advertising, and expanding direct brand deals drive all of this exciting growth. The site's expertise-driven approach positions it for continued success in an era of AI-generated content.The pet authority site presents numerous growth opportunities, including international expansion with content in 7-8 languages (currently underway), a membership program in development showing promising early results, substantial direct brand partnership potential, and ecommerce integration. With the right implementation, the owners foresee a 20x growth potential.The business is listed at $11,500,000 with a 6.5x multiple based on a TTM income of $1,770,336. Interested buyers can contact Quiet Light for more information, including a detailed business summary, profit and loss statements, and an interview with the current owners.About the Company:Quiet Light is an online business brokerage company founded in 2007 by Mark Daoust and has grown to sell over 850 online businesses and over $1,000,000,000 in total transaction value. Every Advisor at Quiet Light Brokerage has built, bought, or sold an online business, from the founder to the newest team member. Quiet Light provides sellers with a comprehensive, free, no-strings-attached valuation that considers the financials, unique systems, processes, and differentiators. Quiet Light also provides buyers with perfect acquisition opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.