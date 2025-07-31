UM hosts summer camp to offer academic and cultural experience in Macao

MACAU, July 31 - The Faculty of Social Sciences (FSS) at the University of Macau (UM) hosted the FSS Summer Camp for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The camp provided outstanding students from a number of leading universities with an immersive academic and cultural experience in Macao.

This year’s FSS Summer Camp received applications from mainland Chinese students studying at universities in various countries and regions. The faculty ultimately selected 37 students from prestigious universities including the University of Southampton, National University of Singapore, Konkuk University, Peking University, Fudan University, Zhejiang University, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Wuhan University, Beijing Normal University, Harbin Institute of Technology, Sichuan University, Nankai University, and Southwest Jiaotong University.

Cai Tianji, acting dean of FSS, said that the camp aimed to provide students from different universities with an immersive experience at UM, and strengthen UM’s connections with other universities at home and abroad. He also provided a detailed overview of the academic programmes and areas of research of each department within the faculty, and encouraged participants to engage with professors from different disciplines.

Participants agreed that UM had not only offered them the opportunity to experience vibrant campus life but also had broadened their academic horizons. Deng Guoliang, a master’s graduate in public administration from Peking University, said that he was impressed by the sincerity of UM’s faculty members and may consider pursuing further studies at the university. Li Pengyu, a bachelor’s degree graduate in English studies from Harbin Institute of Technology, noted that the buildings on the UM campus are magnificent. He believes that the university, with its strategic location in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and academic offerings that boasts diversity and multiculturalism, provides an ideal environment for students to leverage their talents. Meng Qingyi, a master’s student in law at Wuhan University, said that the camp had allowed him to experience UM’s academic diversity and international outlook, as well as Macao’s cultural and social diversity. Fan Yijia, a master’s student in Marxism at Southwest Jiaotong University, noted that UM has excellent facilities and a strong faculty team, and she hopes to pursue a doctoral degree in sociology or political science at the university.

The camp featured a series of academic lectures and workshops, in which faculty members and participants explored topics spanning disciplines such as communication, clinical psychology, criminology, data science, economics, Macao studies, public administration, and sociology. In addition, participants visited the Pavilion of China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform to learn about trade cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. They also toured the UM campus and visited the Creative Media Lab of FSS, the University Gallery, the Wu Yee Sun Library, and the Museum of Art. The campus tour gave them an insight into the university’s academic development and campus environment.

Admission talks for various postgraduate programmes were also held during the camp. Among these, Wen Bo, assistant dean of FSS and programme director of the Doctor of Public Administration (DPA) programme, presented the highlights and admission requirements of the DPA programme. Participants demonstrated a strong interest in UM’s programmes and asked questions.

As this year marks the 20th anniversary of the Historic Centre of Macao being inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the camp included a tour of the city. Through visits to the Ruins of St. Paul’s, the Macao Museum, the Ancient Temple of Tin Hau in Coloane, and St. Dominic’s Church, participants gained a deeper understanding of Macao as a city where Chinese and Western cultures converge.

Social sciences is one of the longest-established disciplines at UM. FSS aims to cultivate students into knowledgeable and adaptable global citizens who can apply their practical skills in both their careers and daily lives, and become future leaders who can navigate an increasingly complex and ever-changing social landscape.