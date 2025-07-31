Too Lost & 24/7 Artists Present ‘The Drop’ — A Four-Part Songwriting Contest with $10K+ in Prizes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent artists and songwriters take note— Too Lost and 24/7 Artists have teamed up to launch ‘ The Drop ’—an innovative four-part songwriting challenge.With over $10,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs, this is your chance to co-create, co-own, and co-release a song from start to finish alongside other talented creators and industry leaders. Intrigued? Here’s a peek at the deets.What Is ‘The Drop?’It’s a community-powered campaign built around creative collaboration and opportunity for independent artists. The mission brings together producers, vocalists, designers, and songwriters to craft one original song, providing participants with a platform that emphasizes the community aspect of song creation from the beginning.Contestants will work as a team with other music creatives, giving them a taste of co-creation with others. Chosen winners will become co-owners of the final track. ‘The Drop’ offers indie creatives a chance to be part of a professional-level release, which will be promoted by Too Lost and 24/7 Artists.Winners will be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges, with all participants receiving expert mentorship and industry exposure, which could open doors that could significantly elevate their careers.How It WorksThe contest is unfolding in four distinct phases, with submissions open now. Here’s a peek at how the contest will progress.Phase 1: Open Call For Submissions | You’re here—songwriters, producers, and DJs are encouraged to submit their entries. The submission window is open now and has specific instructions. Contestants have access to never-before-heard samples from the Kip Carmen catalog. Create an original beat using these samples that shows off your creativity, your style, and how you interpret Kip’s musical legacy through your own lens.Phase 2: Open Verse Challenge | Once the beats are in, the contest opens the floor to vocalists, rappers, and songwriters to work their magic. This is the contestants' chance to add their lyrical genius and vocal prowess to the selected beats. Creatives participating in this phase will record a verse over their favorite beat from Phase 1. Submissions for this phase will open August 1, 2025.Phase 3: Make the Artwork | Once the beat has been dropped and vocal track laid, visual artists, designers, and other digital design creatives get their moment in the sun. Craft a stunning artwork that captures the quintessential essence of the music. Design a cover artwork that resonates with the sounds, the stories, and the overall vibe of the selected tracks. Submissions for this phase will open on August 15, 2025.Phase 4: Release the Song | This grand-finale phase will bring together the best beats, verses, and artwork to create a collection of original songs that will be released to the world via the Too Lost distribution platform. All collaborators will get paid their splits using the Too Lost Royalty Splits tool—ensuring everyone is paid their share. Release date for the project is set for September 1, 2025.Why It Matters'The Drop' songwriting contest is designed to show artists what it really takes to create and release music in 2025. It walks them through each step of the process, showcasing how collaborative effort results in music everyone can enjoy and earn from. From production to marketing, from co-creation to co-ownership, this campaign is a hands-on blueprint for the future of independent music.Each participant may submit one original beat using the sample pack. These submissions must be uploaded via the official competition portal and be posted by the deadline. The metadata for these tracks must include accurate participant information (stage name, legal name, email, etc.). It also must not include any unauthorized third-party samples or copyrighted material.Judging & VotingA panel of industry judges will evaluate submissions based on their creativity, originality, and quality. Selected finalists will be featured for community voting. Finalists may be promoted on social media and voters must enter their email to cast their vote for the finalist.Judges who will select the finalists from submitted beats, vocals, and artwork include Beat Billionaire, Vic Blends, Tone P, Haas Almahdi, Aichelle S. White, Damien Ritter, DJ Nyla Symone and Krishaine. The competition is open to music producers aged 13 years and older worldwide.Participants retain full ownership of their original work. By submitting the work to 'The Drop,' participants agree to grant 24/7 Artists an non-exclusive, royalty-free, worldwide license to use, display, and promote the submission using the entrant's name, image, and likeness. 24/7 Artists commits that submissions will not be used to train AI models or for any AI-related development.Prizes on offer for the winner of 'The Drop' includes a $1,500 cash producer fee, co-ownership of the master, and co-ownership of publishing rights. Ready to participate? Submit your entry to ‘The Drop’ today and join the groundbreaking challenge built to spotlight independent talent. Too Lost & 24/7 Artists are offering a rare platform for songwriters, vocalists, rappers, and digital design creatives to elevate their craft while obtaining co-ownership on the winning track.

