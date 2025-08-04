Existing Conditions Announces Retirement of Kurt Yeghian, Founder & CEO

Kurt Yeghian, Founder & CEO of Existing Conditions, a GPRS company, at a restaurant holding a golden trophy labeled “Existing Conditions.” Yeghian (centered) and team members gathered at the Existing Conditions & GPRS Industry Appreciation Night to celebrate their amazing clients and send Yeghian off in style. Throwback photo of Yeghian in 2013 3D laser scanning The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kurt Yeghian, who founded Existing Conditions in 1997 (now a GPRS company) will retire August 1 after nearly three decades of leadership.

I am very proud to present our story and collection of work from the last three decades serving the building industry.” — Kurt Yeghian, Founder & CEO of Existing Conditions, a GPRS Company

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Existing Conditions , a GPRS Company, today announced the retirement of its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kurt Yeghian, effective August 1, 2025. Yeghian, who founded the company in 1997 after serving as an engineer in the U.S. Air Force, leaves behind a legacy of innovation and leadership in the building industry.Yeghian founded Existing Conditions to address a critical gap in the architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry: a lack of accurate, professional as-built documentation. While Yeghian worked at a Boston architectural firm and pursued his degree, he noticed that measuring existing buildings was often delegated to junior staff without the necessary experience, equipment, and expertise. This frequently led to costly change orders and project delays.“When we started the company over two decades ago, this service wasn't provided by anyone in the industry,” said Yeghian. “It seemed strange that such an important part of the project was really being neglected, so it made sense to start a company that provides this service.”From its first project, awarded just three hours after the launch of its website in 1999, to landmark assignments like the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the New York Stock Exchange, and Yale University, Existing Conditions has grown into a nationally recognized leader when it comes to documenting buildings. The company was among the first to adopt terrestrial 3D laser scanning and set a new standard for accurate as-built documentation in the field.The company’s team includes professionals trained by architects and commercial real estate investors, which enables them to “speak the language” of buildings and deliver the data their clients need.Another milestone came with the 2025 launch of the firm’s coffee table book, “The Art & Science of Building Documentation,” which chronicles a collection of case studies, technical insights, and graphics that highlight the company’s commitment to delivering top-level services.“I am very proud to present our story and collection of work from the last three decades serving the building industry,” said Yeghian. “I would like to dedicate this to everyone at Existing Conditions that made all of this possible, and thank our clients for putting their trust in us.”The team at Existing Conditions extends its deepest thanks to Kurt Yeghian for his decades of leadership, innovation, and dedication. His dedication to staying ahead of the curve, building strong client relationships, and team support has really shaped the company’s identity – and set a high bar for the industry.Acquired by GPRS in 2024, Existing Conditions continues to uphold the same standards, responsiveness, and expertise that have defined the company since its founding, honoring the legacy Yeghian built.You can learn more about the history of Existing Conditions, a GPRS company, here About Existing Conditions, a GPRS Company:GPRS and Existing Conditions have united to expand our reach and accelerate turnaround times across the AEC industry. With over 27 years of experience, Existing Conditions is renowned for accurate as-built drawings, existing condition surveys and 3D laser scanning, supporting some of the most iconic projects in the United States. Now, as part of GPRS, the nation’s leader in Intelligently Visualizing the Built World, we can deliver additional services faster and with greater support. Wherever your project is located, trust the combined expertise of GPRS and Existing Conditions to deliver the data you need – quickly and reliably.

