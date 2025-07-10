GPRS Announces Client Experience & Commercial Operations Teams

Client Experience takes a broader approach to our customers’ needs than traditional, reactive customer service, which responds to issues, rather than helping avoid problems from the outset. Adam Yunker, Vice President of Customer Service, GPRS

MAUMEE, OH, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GPRS is pleased to announce the evolution of their Customer Service Team into an integrated Commercial Operations Team with several disciplines designed to optimize the client experience. The move also includes a rebrand of the Project Coordination team to become the Client Experience Team.The company describes this as their latest evolution, underscoring their commitment to growth and excellence, and demonstrates their understanding of customer needs for seamless, white-glove service.GPRS Vice President of Commercial Operations, Adam Yunker, provided context on the change, citing the expansion of the organization’s customer service team between 2024 and 2025, customer feedback, and internal organizational development as the factors driving the changes.“Our customer service team was, and remains, the best in the business. However, the internal structure only provided customers with a single buying experience. By delineating distinct disciplines in the customer journey, we can now provide each of our clients with a unique experience tailored to their purchasing processes, to meet them where they are in their journey,” said Yunker. “This evolution speaks to the desire of GPRS to better fit the needs of our customers and the level of experience we are able to provide.”The newly delineated departments under the GPRS Commercial Operations banner include Client Experience, Client Solutions, Account Management, and Estimating. A clearer definition of roles and team structure is expected to eliminate confusion and streamline customer interactions.“Client Experience takes a broader approach to our customers’ needs than traditional, reactive customer service, which responds to issues, rather than helping avoid problems from the outset. The CX Team stands ready to handle our customers’ needs, wherever they are working, to help provide the right solutions to their needs. While the Client Solutions Team is designed to give our clients confidence regarding their data and deliverables, ensuring on-time delivery with the level of care and attention to detail that sets them apart to drive client success,” Yunker continued.“The Account Management Team is designed to help clients whose needs span a national portfolio and require solutions tailored to their large footprint, while the Estimating Team ‘lives’ in the customizable space, creating solutions to help complex projects succeed.”The changes took place internally on July 1, 2025, and are expected to position the company in readiness for continued expansion.About GPRS: GPRS is the nation’s largest company dedicated to Intelligently Visualizing the Built Worldfor clients throughout the United States. Founded by Matt Aston in 2001 with a single ground penetrating radar unit, GPRS has grown to encompass every area of construction safety and facility management across virtually every industry with an elite team of expert Project Managers in every major U.S. market.

