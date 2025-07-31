St. Albans Barracks / MV Crash - Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2004629
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/31/25, 0258 hours
STREET: Sampsonville Rd
TOWN: Enosburgh
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Boston Post Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Morgan Leonard
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
PASSENGER: Braydon Bessette
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 31, 2025, at approximately 0258 hours, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash involving a Subaru Legacy off the road on Sampsonville Rd near Boston Post Rd. The operator was traveling East on Sampsonville Rd when she swerved over the center line, into the opposite lane of travel, and left the roadway. The vehicle ultimately came to a position of uncontrolled rest after hitting a guardrail. The vehicle was removed from the scene and the operator and passenger were both assessed for injuries. The operator was given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on September 22nd, 2025, at 0830 hours.
Troopers were assisted on scene by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Enosburgh Rescue.
Court Action: YES
Court Date/Time: 09/22/2025 at 0830 hours
Court: Frankling County Superior Court
Lodged – Location: N/A
Bail: N/A
Mug Shot: N/A
V/R,
Trooper Catherine Gullo
Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478
802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.