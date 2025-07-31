St. Albans Barracks / MV Crash - Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A2004629

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/31/25, 0258 hours

STREET: Sampsonville Rd

TOWN: Enosburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Boston Post Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Morgan Leonard

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

PASSENGER: Braydon Bessette

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 31, 2025, at approximately 0258 hours, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash involving a Subaru Legacy off the road on Sampsonville Rd near Boston Post Rd. The operator was traveling East on Sampsonville Rd when she swerved over the center line, into the opposite lane of travel, and left the roadway. The vehicle ultimately came to a position of uncontrolled rest after hitting a guardrail. The vehicle was removed from the scene and the operator and passenger were both assessed for injuries. The operator was given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on September 22nd, 2025, at 0830 hours.

Troopers were assisted on scene by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Enosburgh Rescue.

Court Action: YES

Court Date/Time: 09/22/2025 at 0830 hours

Court: Frankling County Superior Court

Lodged – Location: N/A

Bail: N/A

Mug Shot: N/A

V/R,

Trooper Catherine Gullo

Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478

802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov