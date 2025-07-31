North Dakota Development Fund Approves $2.16M in Loans for Child Care, Tech and Ag Projects in Q2

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that six companies were approved for a total of $2.16 million in loan funds through the North Dakota Development Fund, Inc. (NDDF) during the second quarter of 2025.

"These investments reflect our commitment to economic growth and meeting community needs across North Dakota," said Commerce Economic Development & Finance Deputy Director and Head of Investments and Innovation Shayden Akason. "We’re proud to support businesses that are expanding access to child care – an essential service that enables parents to remain in the workforce and strengthens the state’s economic resilience."

Loan highlights:

Discovery Properties LLC, Mandan – $805,000 to purchase and renovate a building for a new child care facility.

– $805,000 to purchase and renovate a building for a new child care facility. Reser LLC dba The Learning Tree, Minot – $100,000 to expand and remodel its existing facility.

– $100,000 to expand and remodel its existing facility. Transcend Childcare Center, Fargo – $100,000 to acquire an existing child care facility.

– $100,000 to acquire an existing child care facility. OmniByte Technology Inc., Fargo – in working capital support.

– in working capital support. Peace Academy Inc., Fargo – $450,000 to remodel a building and expand child care operations.

– $450,000 to remodel a building and expand child care operations. Dakota Valley Growers, Bathgate – $455,000 to construct a compost facility for its feedlot.

From East to the West, the NDDF is powering progress – backing projects in Bathgate, Fargo, Minot, and Mandan. Whether it is value-added agriculture, child care, or technology, the NDDF helps bridge regions and industries to build a stronger, more resilient North Dakota

Established in 1991, the NDDF provides flexible financing for new or expanding businesses. The fund also manages the Child Care Loan Program, which supports providers addressing critical workforce needs.

For more information about the Development Fund, visit belegendary.link/North-Dakota-Development-Fund.