MindWaveDAO and Wave+ Sign Strategic MOU to Redefine Decentralized Engagement Models, Official Reveal Set for TOKEN2049

MindWaveDAO & Waveplus MOU unveiling at Token2024 in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant move set to reshape the future of digital engagement and decentralized economies, MindWaveDAO , a pioneer in Bitcoin-backed decentralized intelligence, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with its flagship tap-to-earn platform, Wave+. The partnership will be officially unveiled at TOKEN2049 Dubai, the premier global gathering for Web3 innovation.This collaboration brings together the robust infrastructure of MindWaveDAO’s Bitcoin-backed Layer 2 ecosystem with the dynamic, impact-driven engagement model of Wave+. The result: a new paradigm for tokenized attention, community monetization, and real-world sustainability."Our collaboration with Wave+ is a major milestone towards advancing UN SDG Goals using decentralized frontier technologies like Blockchain" said Dr. Vin Menon, Co-founder and Strategic Advisor of MindWaveDAO.What This Partnership MeansBeta Testing to Begin Soon: Wave+ will roll out early access to a select group of partners and MindWaveDAO community users, followed by a soft launch and eventual public rollout.Backed by $NILA Token: Wave+ is powered by the $NILA token, built on MindWaveDAO’s reinsured blockchain, turning digital interactions into tangible value.Listed on LBank Exchange: $NILA is now officially listed on LBank. Learn more - https://www.lbank.com/trade/nila_usdt/ $NILA is also listed on CoinMarket Cap - https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/mindwavedao/ Aligned with UN SDGs: The engagement model is structured to drive real-world impact using decentralized technologies like Blockchain.Secure & Scalable: Focused on delivering a seamless, secure experience during testing and beyond.About MindWaveDAOMindWaveDAO is a decentralized ecosystem fusing Bitcoin-backed yield mechanisms with emerging sectors like AdTech, InsurTech, AI Governance, and ClimateTech. With its native $NILA token, it offers a scalable and intelligent infrastructure for sustainable value creation.About Wave+Wave+ is a revolutionary tap-to-earn engagement platform that converts user attention into tokenized rewards and measurable impact. Designed for creators, brands, and communities, it enables decentralized monetization and value sharing aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

