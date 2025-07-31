Wyo BizLink Launches to Connect Wyoming Entrepreneurs with Statewide Resources

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Today marks the official launch of Wyo BizLink, a new, free online platform designed to serve as the central hub for Wyoming’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. The platform provides a powerful resource navigator that connects business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with a vetted, statewide network of support organizations, service providers, and government agencies.

Wyo BizLink was developed in strategic collaboration between the Wyoming Business Council (WBC), Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP), Wyoming Library to Business (WL2B), Laramie County Community College (LCCC), the University of Wyoming (UW), and the Economic Development Administration’s University Center grant program. The platform addresses a long-standing challenge for the state’s business community: the difficulty navigating a large landscape of available resources.

“By allowing Wyoming entrepreneurs and business owners to identify available resources based on their needs, Wyo BizLink presents an exciting opportunity for Wyoming businesses,” said Governor Mark Gordon. “By highlighting existing resources, the platform enables Wyoming to identify and amend gaps in resource availability, enhancing our already business-friendly environment.”

The platform’s core feature is an intuitive, searchable database that allows users to filter resources by their specific business stage, industry, location, and area of need. Beyond the navigator, the site also features a statewide events calendar with workshops and training opportunities, and will regularly publish success stories and educational content for entrepreneurs.

“For years, entrepreneurs have told us they don’t know where to go or what resources are available for them in the state,” said Taylor Vignaroli, WBC Entrepreneur Development Manager. “Wyo BizLink solves that problem. We are providing a single front door where any business owner in Wyoming can find the specific, trusted help they need to take their next step — whether that’s finding a mentor, securing a loan, or navigating the permit process.”

Wyo BizLink is also designed to strengthen the support network itself by creating unprecedented visibility and fostering collaboration between the organizations that serve businesses.

Learn more at wyobizlink.com.