Fifth & Cor Launches New Website Dedicated to the Medical Aesthetics Industry

Marketing & Innovation Firm Deepens Its Roots in Aesthetics with Specialized Digital Platform

Fifth & Cor, a leading marketing and innovation company renowned for its creative strategy and results-driven approach, proudly announces the launch of www.fifthandcoraesthetics.com — a dedicated platform created exclusively for the medical aesthetics industry.

This newly launched site represents a strategic expansion of Fifth & Cor’s deep-rooted expertise in aesthetics. It offers tailored solutions for plastic surgeons, medspas, dermatologists, longevity clinics, and wellness practices looking to elevate their brand and grow their business. Building on the success of its parent site, www.fifthandcor.com, this aesthetics-focused platform delivers a streamlined experience for clients seeking marketing, consulting, and digital growth services customized to their unique needs.

“Our work in medical aesthetics has grown organically over the years, and this dedicated site allows us to speak directly to the challenges and opportunities in this evolving space,” said Robin Dimond, CEO & Founder of Fifth & Cor. “This launch reinforces our commitment to the practitioners and businesses shaping the future of beauty and wellness.”

Visitors to the new site will find a comprehensive look at Fifth & Cor’s full suite of services—ranging from organic social media strategy and public relations to consulting, workshops, and thought leadership opportunities—all designed to help aesthetics professionals stand out in a competitive market.

“Our work is nothing without the incredible relationships behind it,” said Lexie Becker, Director of Marketing & PR at Fifth & Cor. “We don’t just work with clients — we collaborate, create, and grow together. This site is a celebration of those partnerships and the bold brands who trust us to bring their stories to life.”

To explore the new site and learn more about Fifth & Cor’s offerings for the aesthetics industry, visit www.fifthandcoraesthetics.com.

About Fifth & Cor

Fifth & Cor is a marketing and innovation company headquartered in South Florida. Focused on strategy, creativity, and innovation, the company serves clients across all industries with a strong footprint in medical aesthetics.

