Dr. Carnai Simpson Discusses Preventive Primary Care and Recommended Screenings

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preventive care is essential to long-term wellness, and during a recent appearance on Great Day Houston, Dr. Carnai Simpson , a family medicine physician at Modern Primary Healthcare , shared valuable insights on early detection and the importance of regular health screenings.Emphasizing the Importance of Prevention“Our goal is to emphasize preventive medicine,” said Dr. Simpson. “We promote annual physical exams and emphasize preventive screenings.”Dr. Simpson encourages patients to begin annual physicals as early as age 18, helping to catch health issues early—before they become serious or life-threatening.Recommended Preventive ScreeningsDr. Simpson outlined the following key screenings that every patient should be aware of:● Hypertension and cholesterol: Screen early, particularly with risk factors or family history● Cholesterol screening: Age 12–13● Cervical cancer screening: Begin screening at age 21● Mammogram: Begin screening at age 40● Colonoscopy: Age 45● Prostate cancer screening: Age 55● Bone density screening: Age 65 or older“Preventive screenings aren’t just for older adults,” Dr. Simpson mentioned. “We’re seeing conditions like Type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol show up earlier, so it’s important to be proactive.”Team-Based Care with Modern Heart and VascularDr. Simpson highlighted how Modern Primary Healthcare works closely with Modern Heart and Vascular Institute to provide a unified approach to patient care.“Modern Heart and Vascular is doing preventive on their side—from the cardiology standpoint—and we’re leading in that direction from the primary care side,” she explained. “We work as a team together.”This collaborative model ensures patients receive continuous, coordinated care across specialties—improving outcomes and addressing underlying conditions early.Don’t Wait—Start Preventive Care TodayWhether you’re due for a physical or unsure which screenings are right for you, Dr. Carnai Simpson and the Modern Primary Healthcare team are ready to guide you through preventive care and help you stay on top of your health.Dr. Simpson is now seeing patients at Modern Primary Healthcare’s new Humble facility:18980 W. Memorial Dr., Suite 100, Humble, TX 77338📞 Schedule your visit by calling (832) 966-3376 or visiting www.modernprimaryhealthcare.com 📺 Watch Dr. Simpson’s full segment on Great Day Houston here:

