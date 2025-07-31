Eltropy Launches The Eltropy Exchange Podcast for Community Financial Institution Leaders

Eltropy Exchange Podcast

New series features candid conversations with CFI executives on real-world challenges and opportunities

There are so many insightful people in our industry ... We've created an accessible space where these voices can reach credit union and community bank professionals everywhere.” — Michael Pupil, VP, Collections Business Unit, Eltropy

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today highlighted the recent launch of “The Eltropy Exchange”, a new podcast series that has been connecting industry leaders through meaningful conversations about the challenges and opportunities facing credit unions and community banks.Since its launch, the podcast has published several episodes including guests from LOYALTY Credit Union, Launch Credit Union, First City Credit Union, Money One Federal Credit Union, and ABNB Federal Credit Union:- Change Can’t Be a Surprise: Inside Park Broome’s Approach to Leading Loyalty CU- Empathy Meets Automation: Mary Fatu on Smarter Member Support at Launch CU- Win or Crash: Royce Ngiam on Risk, Relevance, and Reinventing Credit Union Marketing- Tech-Driven Collections: Desiree Williams on Enhancing Empathy & Member Engagement- What 8,000 Interviews Taught Mike Lawson About Credit Union Success- Michelle Perry on Leading Lending and Collections Teams Through ChangeEach episode offers practical insights that CFI leaders can apply regardless of their institution's size or complexity.Amplifying Community VoicesUnlike traditional vendor-focused content, The Eltropy Exchange prioritizes the experiences and perspectives of CFI leaders themselves. The series covers a broad range of topics relevant to community financial institutions, from operational challenges to member experience strategies to leadership, the credit union movement, professional development, employee experience, and technology, without focusing on specific products or services."We believe conversations matter," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "This podcast creates another avenue for the meaningful connections that drive our industry forward. It's about amplifying the voices in our community and the practical wisdom they share."The episodes in the series are hosted by Michael Pupil, VP, Collections Business Unit at Eltropy and former host of the Connect & Collect podcast by Lexop, a company Eltropy acquired earlier this year. Pupil brings extensive experience to the role as a sought-after speaker at credit union events and conferences in recent years."We see incredible knowledge being shared at conferences and through industry networks, but we know not everyone can attend these events,” said Pupil. “Through our work with customers, prospects, and partners, we've discovered there are so many insightful people in our industry whose practical wisdom deserves a broader platform. We've created an accessible space where these voices can reach credit union and community bank professionals everywhere, providing actionable strategies they can actually implement at their institutions."Real-World Impact for CFI TeamsThe series focuses on delivering content that busy CFI professionals can use immediately. Industry leaders have highlighted how valuable podcast content can be for training and team development, providing material that staff can listen to during commutes and then discuss as a team, serving as both professional development and team-building opportunities.The Eltropy Exchange podcast addresses this need by featuring conversations that CFI leaders can directly apply to their operations, whether they're leading a small credit union or a larger community bank.Building on Eltropy’s Community CommitmentThe podcast joins Eltropy's broader commitment to supporting the CFI community through education and connection. Recent initiatives include the company's Leadership Summit and its EMERGE conference , which brings together hundreds of credit union and community bank leaders for practical problem-solving sessions.Episodes of The Eltropy Exchange are available on major podcast platforms and at https:// eltropy.com/exchange-podcast . New episodes continue to be released regularly, featuring a diverse range of CFI leaders and industry experts.About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools help CFIs communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution -- all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, SMS, Chat, Video, and Voice --- all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.