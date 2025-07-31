Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the successful launch of ChAMP—short for Children Are My Priority—a new case management and customer service system designed to modernize the operations of the Office of the Attorney General’s Child Support Division (“OAG-CSD”).

The new system officially launched on June 12, 2025, replacing a 30-year-old legacy platform with a secure, cloud-based solution that improves efficiency, streamlines case processing, and enhances the customer experience for Texas families who rely on child support services.

“ChAMP represents a significant milestone in our commitment to serving Texas families,” said Attorney General Paxton. “This system modernizes the core of our child support operations, empowering our staff with better tools and giving parents the timely support and information they deserve. My office will continue to prioritize innovation that directly helps the children of Texas because fighting for them and their future will always be at the forefront of the work we do.”

Since its launch, ChAMP has processed 3.1 million payments totaling $614 million in support, an amount that, in just a month and a half, exceeds what 35 other states disburse in an entire year. This remarkable performance underscores the scale of the Texas child support program and the importance of reliable, modern systems to support it.

The move to ChAMP was strategically planned to ensure continuity of operations, and key functions like payment processing and customer engagement have remained strong throughout the rollout. As staff and partners continue to adapt to the new system’s capabilities, the agency remains focused on delivering long-term gains in efficiency, accuracy, and service.

As with the old system, some customers may have case-specific holds or questions from time to time due to their unique circumstances. Customers with any questions are encouraged to contact the OAG-CSD through the website’s chat feature or by calling (800) 252-8014.

Through the new Self-Service Portal, parents can also now log in 24/7—online or from a mobile device—to view case and payment information in real time. In the first month alone, the portal saw more than one million logins, and engagement continues to grow each week. Employers also benefit from this modernization: more than 100,000 employers across Texas are already using the new Employer Portal to report new hires and securely exchange information with the agency.

The OAG-CSD operates the largest child support program in the nation, managing nearly 1.5 million cases and collecting more than $4 billion each year on behalf of Texas children. The successful launch of ChAMP reinforces the division’s longstanding reputation for leadership and innovation, and it also sets a new benchmark for what modern, high-performing child support programs can achieve.

The ChAMP platform consolidates multiple data sources into a unified case management system, empowering child support officers with streamlined workflows, automated functions, and real-time data to make faster, more informed decisions. For example, a key financial process that once took up to five business days to complete due to overnight batch processing can now happen in near real time, accelerating support to families across the state.

By replacing an outdated system with a flexible, cloud-based platform, ChAMP is already driving measurable improvements in service delivery—and it’s only the beginning. Designed for adaptability and continuous evolution, the system opens the door to innovations that were never possible under the legacy infrastructure. For general information about the Office of the Attorney General and the child support services it offers, visit the agency’s website at www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/child-support.