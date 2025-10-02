Attorney General Ken Paxton will be speaking at an event hosted by the Texas Tech University chapter of Turning Point USA on Tuesday, October 7, in Lubbock.

“I am excited to join the young patriots at Texas Tech University—one of the greatest schools in the country that is filled with so many fantastic leaders who are the future of Texas and our great nation,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I am honored to get to stand with these Red Raiders and encourage them to fearlessly champion their conservative values.”

The event is open to the public, and students will receive preferred seating. Tech students, alumni, and members of the Lubbock community are encouraged to attend to hear directly from the Attorney General and other speakers. This event follows the event Attorney General Paxton held in Houston with the Club America chapter at Stratford High School after radical leftists targeted the students for starting a Turning Point USA group.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 7, at Cook’s Garage. The address is 11002 US-84, Lubbock, TX 79407. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. CT, and the event will begin at 7:00 p.m. CT.

To cover the event, media must RSVP to [email protected].