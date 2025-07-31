St. Albans Barracks / Voyeurism

VSP News Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A2004042

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/12/2025 at approximately 0933 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 78 in the town of Sheldon

VIOLATION: Voyeurism

ACCUSED: Andrew King

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of suspicious incident at a residence on VT Route 78 in the town of Sheldon. Troopers responded to the scene and identified the suspect as Andrew King (51) of Sheldon, VT. After a thorough investigation, it was determined that King had committed the crime of Voyeurism. He was given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on October 6th, 2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993