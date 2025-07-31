St. Albans Barracks / Voyeurism
VSP News Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A2004042
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/12/2025 at approximately 0933 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 78 in the town of Sheldon
VIOLATION: Voyeurism
ACCUSED: Andrew King
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of suspicious incident at a residence on VT Route 78 in the town of Sheldon. Troopers responded to the scene and identified the suspect as Andrew King (51) of Sheldon, VT. After a thorough investigation, it was determined that King had committed the crime of Voyeurism. He was given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on October 6th, 2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 524-5993
