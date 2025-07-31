Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,613 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Voyeurism

VSP News Release

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25A2004042

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION:  St. Albans              

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/12/2025 at approximately 0933 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 78 in the town of Sheldon

VIOLATION: Voyeurism

 

ACCUSED: Andrew King

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of suspicious incident at a residence on VT Route 78 in the town of Sheldon. Troopers responded to the scene and identified the suspect as Andrew King (51) of Sheldon, VT. After a thorough investigation, it was determined that King had committed the crime of Voyeurism. He was given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on October 6th, 2025 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Voyeurism

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more