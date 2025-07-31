Multi-Team Effort Helps Hiker on Mt. Washington

CONTACT:

July 31, 2025

Sargent’s Purchase, NH – On the afternoon of Wednesday, July 30, 2025, multiple rescue teams worked together to assist a young man who was experiencing a medical emergency at the Lake of the Clouds AMC Hut.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) notified New Hampshire Fish and Game that a 16-year-old boy was experiencing an anaphylactic event at the “Lakes” hut located on the side of Mt. Washington off of the Crawford Path. It was learned that the young man was part of a summer camp group and that he had inadvertently eaten something that caused a sudden allergic reaction. AMC had an EMT on staff who was monitoring the young man, but it was already known at that time that one dose of epinephrine had been administered and that more may be needed to ensure that he could continue to breath.

Given the severity of the situation and the fact that a helicopter landing zone existed near the hut, NH Fish and Game reached out to the Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) and requested that a helicopter respond to assist in the extraction of the patient.

Despite an array of thunderstorms and cloud banks to navigate around Mt. Washington, the DHART team was successfully able to make it to the hut, landing there at 5:17 p.m. By 5:28 p.m., the team had the patient loaded and was enroute back to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The outcome of this rescue effort is not yet known, but the patient was in stable condition and doing well at the time of extraction.