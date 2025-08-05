RevlTek Announces New Product Launch with America’s Christian Credit Union

Providing Credit Union Members with Low-Cost Education Finance Options

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevlTek announced today it has launched a new Private Line of Credit Loan program for America’s Christian Credit Union of Glendora, CA, and its members. Colleging leverages its proprietary technology and industry experience to create products as individual as each credit union.

Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry expertise, RevlTek develops tailored financial products designed to meet the unique needs of each credit union. Through its education-focused marketplace, Colleging, RevlTek partners with colleges and universities to deliver a best-in-class network of private student loan products through its credit union partners.

“Here we grow again! America’s Christian Credit Union (ACCU), in partnership with RevlTek, is proud to introduce a new Line of Credit loan product, giving members a streamlined way to finance their education with a single application,” said Tim Kulesha, COO at RevlTek. “We’re honored to support this new offering for all colleges that work with ACCU and its full suite of private student loan solutions — now available through our Colleging marketplace.”

“Meeting our members’ financial needs at every stage of life is our top priority,” said Vicki VannBerstein, CEO of America’s Christian Credit Union. “It is a joy to help so many in our community save money by capitalizing on better rates and terms for their student loans.”



About RevlTek

RevlTek is dedicated to building a scalable financial ecosystem that empowers credit unions to succeed in today’s dynamic environment. From innovative product design to strategic partnership support, RevlTek helps institutions serve their members more effectively—no matter their size or stage of growth.

For more information, please visit https://www.revltek.com.



About America’s Christian Credit Union

Since 1958, the credit union and our mission statement have stood the test of time. Because “To Reach, Serve, and Teach” is timeless, we are confident that God will grant us the provision to keep growing, reaching, serving, and teaching. With such a mission close at heart, and our members right there alongside, ACCU strives to make a difference in each member’s life, one member at a time.

For membership information, please visit https://americaschristiancu.com.

