RevlTek Launches 'RevlTek Ripple' Beach Cleanup Initiative at Jamaica Beach, Texas

Building Ripples of Positive Change

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevlTek, a mission-driven credit union service organization, is proud to announce the successful completion of its inaugural RevlTek Ripple beach cleanup event held at Jamaica Beach, Texas, on October 14, 2025. This community-driven effort underscores RevlTek’s commitment to environmental stewardship, local engagement, and positive impact beyond revenue.

RevlTek Ripple brought together employees and friends to roll up their sleeves and help restore one of the Gulf Coast’s beloved shorelines. Over the course of the event, participants collected a 50-gallon drum of trash and debris—ranging from plastics and paper items to fishing line and discarded items—helping protect marine life, reduce litter accumulation, and preserve the natural beauty of Jamaica Beach. The efforts complement the $5.1 million beach nourishment project by the Texas General Land Office.

“Company health and community well-being go hand in hand,” said Lance Teinert, CEO of RevlTek. “By creating a ripple of action today, we hope to spark ongoing responsibility, awareness, and a company culture of giving back.” The event fostered relationships with municipal officials and neighbors, reinforcing RevlTek’s belief that meaningful impact starts locally. RevlTek has long prioritized mission alignment and community-centric values in its partnerships with credit unions. Beyond financial innovation, the company sees environmental responsibility as central to sustainable growth. Plans are already underway to expand RevlTek Ripple into a recurring program.

About RevlTek

RevlTek delivers technology-driven consumer finance solutions that empower credit unions to compete and grow in a rapidly changing market. From education financing to home improvement and healthcare lending, RevlTek helps credit unions align member-first innovation with scalable growth strategies.

For more information, visit www.revltek.com.

