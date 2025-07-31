Startup Steroid Expands Into Africa with Charles Idonije as CEO Startup Steroid Appoints Charles Idonije as CEO, Africa

Accelerating Pan African Expansion and Investor Engagement

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Startup Steroid, the U.S.-based integrated startup ecosystem platform for founders readiness, deal flow management, and SPV formation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles Idonije as Chief Executive Officer, Africa.“Charles brings us closer to the Startup Ecosystem in Africa. We want to bring Founders from Africa to get funded from US Investors, said Ashish Saboo, Co-Founder and CEO of Startup Steroid.“We are pleased to offer Charles Idonije the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Startup Steroid Africa. This appointment reflects our confidence in his entrepreneurial drive and dedication to growing Startup Steroid’s presence across the African continent,” stated Anshuman Sinha, Co Founder & COO of Startup Steroid.About Charles IdonijeCharles brings a proven track record in ecosystem building, strategic execution, and business development. He has led operations across Africa with roles including Head of Africa Operations at Startup Steroid, COO of MoneyIn Nigeria/Africa, and has founded ventures like STREETCEOs, COBAI, and SVCATV, etc.Vision & ResponsibilitiesAs CEO, Africa, Charles will:• Oversee full operations and expansion across all African markets• Build partnerships with angel groups, incubators, accelerators, VCs, family offices, government bodies, and founders• Lead strategy, onboarding, investor readiness programs, platform adoption, and SPV formation initiativesAbout Startup SteroidStartup Steroid is an integrated investment ecosystem platform offering deal flow tools (centralized pitch deck repository, collaboration, feedback workflows), SPV/fund setup tools, investor readiness tools (ReadyScore, Demo Day app, analytics, secure deal rooms). It supports angel groups, incubators & accelerators, family offices, VC firms, universities, and startups.Invitation to StakeholdersStartup Steroid invites:• Angel investor groups• Incubators & accelerators• VC firms• Family offices• Government ecosystem agencies• Startup founders and innovation hubsto explore how the platform can enhance deal flow, investor readiness, and SPV formation in African markets under Charles’s leadership.Looking AheadUnder Charles Idonije’s leadership, Startup Steroid aims to:• Expand across Africa’s innovation hubs• Drive platform adoption for managing pipelines and syndications• Empower founders with capital-ready networks and secure fundraising infrastructureContact DetailsFor more information or to request a demo, please contact us.Startup Steroid HQLos Angeles, CA, USAMedia & Partnerships, AfricaCharles Idonijecharles@startupsteroid.comPlatform Demos & Onboarding: visit startupsteroid.comAbout Startup SteroidFounded in 2020 and headquartered in the U.S., Startup Steroid offers a unified set of tools for early-stage investors, SPV formation, investor readiness, and portfolio management across global startup ecosystems.

