Startup Steroid Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Pitch Readiness Score for Founders

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Startup Steroid, a prominent deal flow, SPV and investor syndication platform, announced the launch of its revolutionary Pitch Readiness Score today. It is set to change the way startup founders prepare themselves for fundraising. The new AI-driven platform scans pitch decks & the application and offers detailed readiness report. So, founders can maximize their funding opportunities before pitching to investors.Revolutionizing Startup Fundraising PreparationThe platform utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze startup pitch decks along several key dimensions favored by investors. By presenting objective, fact-based feedback, the platform cuts out the guesswork and provide valuable inputs to the founders about the consistent standards of assessment favored by Investors. This assists founders in recognizing and resolving vulnerabilities prior to investor consideration & interaction."We recognized that 78% of startups approach investors without proper preparation, leading to missed opportunities and failed funding rounds," said Ashish Saboo, CEO of Startup Steroid. "Our Pitch Readiness Score addresses this critical gap by providing founders with the same analytical rigor that seasoned investors use to evaluate opportunities. This tool doesn't just score – it transforms how founders approach fundraising."Comprehensive AI-Driven AnalysisThe platform's advanced algorithm analyzes multiple parameters such as market potential, strength of business model, competence of the team, financials, and competitive advantage. Founders get instant scores as well as actionable suggestions for improvement. Thus, it eliminates the guesswork usually involved in fundraising preparation.Anshuman Sinha, COO of Startup Steroid, highlighted the platform's real-world effect: "Having attended over 1,000 pitch events and invested in over 40 startups, I've witnessed firsthand how preparation can either make or break a funding round. Our readiness score effectively distills decades of investor know-how into an easy-to-use, actionable format that any founder can leverage to improve their pitch & investibility."Key Features and BenefitsThe Investment Readiness Score provides a range of unique benefits:- Time efficient: Founders can avoid months of speculation regarding investor preparedness and concentrate on high-impact initiatives- Increased chances of Successful Funding: The platform determines essential gaps before investors find them, making it possible to resolve issues before they interrupt funding negotiations- Competitive Insights: Founders can see how investors judge startups in their particular industry and have the ability to compare with industry benchmarks- Actionable Suggestions: In addition to scoring, the site offers in-depth improvement plans and execution adviceIndustry Veteran Expert Seal of ApprovalShankar Ram, a well-known investor and Advisor to Startup Steroid, lends much weight to the site. With a background as former Chairman of the TiE Global Board of Trustees and current active angel investor with well over 100 portfolio companies, Ram has seen his share of evaluating and funding startups."The Pitch Readiness Score is a massive change in how we democratize access to quality fundraising preparation," said Shankar Ram. "In my experience as a four-exit serial entrepreneur and now as an investor in early-stage businesses from the US to India, I've seen firsthand how preparation makes successful raises possible versus failed endeavors. This tool levels the playing field by providing every founder with access to institutional-quality analysis."Meeting Market DemandStudies have shown that poor preparation, overvaluation, weakly constructed pitches, and an approach to the wrong investors are among the most significant drivers of fundraising failure. The AI-powered platform prevents this by presenting founders with unbiased information usually accessible only to those with strong networks of investors.About Startup SteroidEstablished in 2020 by veteran entrepreneurs and investors, Startup Steroid is an integrated ecosystem that bridges startups with investors, angel groups, and resources. The platform has managed deal flow for top investor groups and has handled thousands of startup applications. With its offices in Los Angeles and development centers around the world, Startup Steroid is driving innovation in startup investments.Pitch Readiness Score is accessible now via the Startup Steroid Investor Connect platform at https://startuppulse.pro , which further establishes the company's mission to enable the next generation of successful entrepreneurs via technology-based solutions.

