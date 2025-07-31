Delaware 250 Announces Opening of New Grant Cycle

DOVER, Del. –

The Summer 2025 Delaware 250 grant cycle is now open and accepting applications. The Delaware 250 grant program is offered on a quarterly basis to provide support to museums, historic sites, and other non-profit organizations throughout the state as they plan for the 250th anniversary of independence for both Delaware and the United States in 2026.

Grants may be used for developing programs or other public-facing ventures that help to commemorate the United States Semiquincentennial for Delawareans and Delaware’s visitors, as well as to support on-site improvements and other efforts to get sites “visitor ready” for the Semiquincentennial. Funding may also be used to conduct research into archival collections, in order to tell a fuller, better-researched, or more inclusive story of the past. A potential project or undertaking need not be tied specifically to the history of the Revolutionary War, but it should contribute to a deeper understanding and appreciation of Delaware’s rich history and heritage, which should be clearly identified in the grant application narrative.

“The Delaware 250 grants have been one of the most important ways that the First State has begun planning for next year’s milestone anniversary,” said Margaret Hughes, director of Delaware 250. “So far, forty organizations across all three counties have received $313,396 in funding for dynamic and innovative projects that help to interpret and share the rich history of this state.”

This is the penultimate round of funding, and Delaware 250 has implemented some changes, as the anniversary year draws near. For this cycle, the funding cap has been increased to $20,000, with a fifty percent match for projects that exceed $7,500. Additionally, all potential applicants must set up a meeting with Delaware 250 to discuss their grant idea prior to submitting an application.

The deadline for application to the Delaware 250 Summer 2025 grant cycle is August 31 at 11:59 P.M. Application materials include a grant narrative, a description of the group or organization’s work, an itemized budget, and two letters of support. Potential applicants should meet with Delaware 250 no later than Friday, August 15 to discuss their projects. Please email Delaware250@delaware.gov to set up a meeting. For full application details, visit https://delaware250.org/grant-opportunities/.

###

About Delaware 250

Delaware 250 is the State’s official entity marking the 250th anniversary of America’s Independence on July 4, 2026. A special project of the Delaware Heritage Commission and the Delaware Public Archives, Delaware 250 seeks to reflect on and celebrate the plurality of histories within the First State and the Nation.

About Delaware Heritage Commission

Created in 1972 as the Delaware American Revolution Bicentennial Commission to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the American Revolution in 1776, the Delaware Heritage Commission became one of the principal agencies for the celebration of Delaware history. The celebration of the bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution in 1987, the bicentennial of the Bill of Rights, the 500th anniversary of Columbus “Finding the Americas,” the 75th anniversary of the American Revolution Battle of Cooch’s Bridge, were led by the Heritage Commission. Its mission is to celebrate the history and heritage of Delaware.

About Delaware Public Archives

As the repository for records of Delaware state and local governments, the Delaware Public Archives contains millions of documents and other materials that can help with researching one’s genealogical roots and conduct historical research. Among these records are census materials, vital statistics including birth, death, and marriage records; tax assessments, probate/estate records, land deeds, and military records. The Delaware Public Archives also preserves a large amount of genealogically related materials of private origin. These records include family histories, bible records, church records, manuscript genealogies, and newspapers.