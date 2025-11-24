Teachers Invited to Nominate Students for Delaware’s Mock 2nd Continental Congress

Delaware’s students will once again have the opportunity to step into the shoes of the nation’s founders during the Students’ Mock 2nd Continental Congress, offered this spring as part of the state’s continuing 250th anniversary commemorations of the Declaration of Independence. Nominations are now open for teachers to submit one student and one alternate to participate in this immersive civic and historical experience. Teachers are asked to submit nominations by February 13, 2026, and will be notified of accepted students by February 17.

On Friday, May 1, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., selected students will gather at Legislative Hall to debate, deliberate, and reenact the momentous issues that confronted the delegates of 1776. Participants will explore the complexities of independence, civil dialogue, and democratic decision-making—skills that remain central to civic engagement today. More information and a video from the 2025 event are available on the event page.

The Delaware Mock 2nd Continental Congress is co-sponsored by: Delaware Center for Civics Education, Delaware Historical Society, Delaware Heritage Commission, Delaware Public Archives, Delaware 250, First State Heritage Park, Delaware Department of Education, and the Social Studies Coalition of Delaware.

For questions, please contact:

Nicole Worthley, First State Heritage Park, Nicole.Worthley@delaware.gov

Rebecca Fay, Delaware Historical Society, rfay@dehistory.org

For more information about Delaware 250 or to learn more about events and other items of interest, visit delaware250.org/.