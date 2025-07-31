Pittsfield Boating and Angling Access Site Closed on August 1, 2, and 3

CONTACT:

Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748

July 31, 2025

Concord, NH – Boaters and anglers should note that the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s public access site on the Suncook River located at Frank Lyman Park in Pittsfield will be closed due to the flight paths of hot air balloons on August 1, 2, and 3 during the Suncook Valley Rotary Club’s annual hot air Balloon Rally at nearby Drake Field.

To ensure public safety, the boat ramp facility will be closed and there will be no opportunity to launch or retrieve motorized boats, sail boats, canoes, kayaks, or other self- propelled watercraft during this time period, and there will be no fishing from the shore.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees, which are combined as match dollars with federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds to facilitate boat access opportunities in the state. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/boating-and-access.