Dr. Ava Washko, Board-Certified Podiatrist, Joins Modern Ankle and Foot in the Greater Houston area

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Ankle and Foot is pleased to announce that Dr. Ava Washko , DPM, has joined the clinic to expand access to high-quality foot and ankle care across Humble, The Woodlands, Texas Medical Center, and Huntsville. Modern Ankle and Foot provides specialized services for patients of all ages, with a focus on prevention, personalized treatment, and long-term mobility.Dr. Ava Washko, DPM, is a board-certified Podiatric Surgery Specialist with more than 10 years of clinical experience. She is certified in both Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and is known for her compassionate, patient-centered approach to care.A Texas native, Dr. Ava Washko, DPM, earned her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. She completed a rigorous three-year residency in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery with Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle certification at St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston. Her advanced clinical expertise includes the Stryker STAR total ankle implant, the only FDA-approved mobile-bearing ankle system, along with extensive training in reconstructive techniques for Charcot foot deformity, rod and beaming systems, and external ring fixation.Dr. Ava Washko, DPM’s care philosophy is rooted in deep listening and thoughtful clinical planning. She specializes in trauma care and limb salvage, often working with patients who have been told amputation is their only option. Her goal is to identify the root cause, evaluate every treatment possibility, and offer hope and healing through advanced, evidence-based care.Services Offered● General Podiatric Care● Diabetic Foot Care● Heel and Arch Pain Treatment● Custom Orthotics● Sports Injury Rehabilitation● Bunion and Hammertoe Treatment● Ingrown Toenail Removal● Wound Care● Ankle Pain Management● Fracture Care● Pediatric Foot Care● Foot and Ankle SurgeryInsurance and AccessibilityDr. Ava Washko, DPM, accepts most major insurance plans and offers flexible scheduling to meet the needs of patients and families. With four convenient locations throughout the Houston area, expert podiatry care is always within reach.Our CommitmentModern Ankle and Foot is committed to keeping patients active and mobile by addressing podiatric issues early and effectively. With advanced diagnostics, skilled procedures, and personalized support, Modern Ankle and Foot empowers patients to take control of their foot and ankle health with confidence.Clinic DetailsLocations: Humble • The Woodlands • Texas Medical Center • HuntsvilleWebsite: www.modernankleandfoot.com Phone: (832) 644-8930To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit www.modernankleandfoot.com or call (832) 644-8930.About Modern Ankle and FootModern Ankle and Foot is a specialty podiatric clinic focused on prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of foot and ankle conditions. Through a combination of advanced technology, clinical expertise, and personalized care, Modern Ankle and Foot addresses a full range of podiatric needs for patients of all ages.Modern Heart and Vascular has long been recognized for its leadership in cardiovascular care. With the addition of Modern Ankle and Foot, patients now benefit from a fully integrated healthcare experience that brings together podiatric, cardiovascular, and primary care services. These services work in harmony to prevent complications, manage chronic conditions, and support long-term wellness in one patient-focused setting.

