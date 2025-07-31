Lighting as a Service Market projected to reach US$3.522 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 33.68%

The lighting as a service market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 33.68% from US$0.825 billion in 2025 to US$3.522 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the lighting as a service market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.68% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$3.522 billion by 2030.The lighting industry has seen a significant shift towards sustainable solutions in recent years, and the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market is no exception. This innovative business model, which provides lighting solutions as a service rather than a product, has been gaining traction among businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprint and save on energy costs.This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, as well as the rising awareness of the environmental impact of traditional lighting systems.One of the key drivers of this market growth is the cost-saving potential of LaaS. By outsourcing their lighting needs to a service provider, businesses can avoid the upfront costs of purchasing and installing lighting systems, as well as the ongoing maintenance and energy expenses. This allows businesses to redirect their resources towards other areas of their operations, while also reducing their carbon footprint.Another factor contributing to the growth of the LaaS market is the increasing availability of advanced lighting technologies. With the rise of smart lighting systems, businesses can now benefit from features such as remote monitoring and control, energy usage tracking, and customizable lighting options. These advancements not only improve the overall efficiency of lighting systems but also provide businesses with valuable data to optimize their energy usage.As the world continues to prioritize sustainability and energy efficiency, the Lighting as a Service market is expected to play a significant role in driving this change. With its cost-saving potential and advanced technologies, LaaS is proving to be a viable solution for businesses looking to reduce their environmental impact and save on energy costs. As the market continues to grow, we can expect to see more businesses embracing this sustainable and innovative approach to lighting.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/lighting-as-a-service-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the lighting as a service market that have been covered are Siemens, Signify Holdings (Philips Lighting), Future Energy Solutions, Zumtobel Group AG, Stouch Lighting, LEDVANCE GmbH, Igor Inc, among others.The market analytics report segments the lighting as a service market as follows:By component:• Hardware• Software• ServicesBy Installation:• Indoor Installation• Outdoor InstallationBy End-User:• Commercial• Industrial• OthersBy Regions:• North America• South America• Europe• Middle East and Africa• Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:• Siemens• Signify Holdings (Philips Lighting)• Future Energy Solutions• Zumtobel Group AG• Stouch Lighting• LEDVANCE GmbH• Igor Inc• Eaton• ESB Group• Every Watt MattersReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Business Process As A Service (BPaaS) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/business-process-as-a-service-bpaas-market • Firewall As A Service Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/firewall-as-a-service-market • Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/artificial-intelligence-as-a-service-aiaas-market • Function as a Service (FaaS) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/function-as-a-service-faas-market • Big Data as a Service Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/big-data-as-a-service-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

