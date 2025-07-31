LUV Car Wash Expands Los Angeles Footprint With Acquisition of Big Ben Express Car Wash in Paramount

LUV Car Wash expands again in Greater Los Angeles

LUV Car Wash acquires Big Ben Express in Paramount, boosting its LA presence and expanding access to fast, eco-friendly washes for Southern California drivers.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LUV Car Wash, one of the fastest-growing express car wash platforms in the country, has officially acquired Big Ben Express Car Wash, located at 16490 Paramount Blvd in Paramount, CA. The move further accelerates LUV’s rapid expansion across Southern California and reflects the company’s commitment to providing high-quality, community-centered service throughout the greater Los Angeles region.

The Paramount location will soon be integrated into LUV’s nationwide network of modern, eco-friendly car washes. As with every LUV site, customers can expect a seamless and elevated wash experience featuring the company’s signature technology, convenience, and customer-first approach.

“Our goal is to build the most dense and convenient network of express car washes in the LA market,” said Darren Skarecky, CEO & Co-Founder of LUV Car Wash. “We want every LUV member to have numerous, easy-to-access locations, whether they’re at home, at work, or on the go. Paramount is an important part of that vision.”

The acquisition is the latest milestone in LUV’s aggressive California expansion, as the company continues to add locations throughout the LA area. With more than 78 locations across the country, LUV is quickly establishing itself as a dominant force in the express car wash industry.

“We’re committed to providing the Paramount community with a car wash experience that’s fast, friendly, and unforgettable,” said Jordan Gregory, Marketing Director at LUV Car Wash. “Our goal is to offer not just convenience, but real value and to build lasting relationships in every neighborhood we serve.”

The newly acquired site will remain operational during the transition, with plans for updates to branding, service offerings, and LUV Club membership access coming soon.

About LUV Car Wash

LUV Car Wash is a leading express car wash platform with more than 78 locations across the United States. Founded by industry veterans JT Thomson and Darren Skarecky, LUV delivers fast, high-quality washes using eco-conscious technology, premium customer service, and unlimited membership options. With a focus on innovation, community engagement, and customer satisfaction, LUV is redefining the future of car care. Learn more at www.luvcarwash.com.

