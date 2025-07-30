Submit Release
Twenty Years of ICRC in China: From Origins to Vision

Over the past two decades, the Regional Delegation has steadily deepened its dialogue and cooperation with the Chinese government, armed forces, the Red Cross Society of China, and other sectors of society. It has served as a pivotal hub for the ICRC’s humanitarian efforts throughout East Asia.

As China’s global influence continues to grow, the ICRC remains committed to strengthening its understanding of China’s perspectives on international cooperation, development, armed conflict, and peace. This ongoing engagement provides a solid foundation for broader and more meaningful dialogue and collaboration in the years ahead.
 

