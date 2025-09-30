Frequently asked questions: Our work following the earthquake in Afghanistan

For over 40 years, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has worked to support communities in Afghanistan. The ICRC has been responding effectively by providing a wide range of services that have benefited millions of families affected directly and indirectly by the effects of the past armed conflicts. In addition to assisting the population, the ICRC engages with different parties and organizations to protect and support those in need, aiming at reducing their exposure to risks and hardships resulting from armed violence. We operate across the country in collaboration with our partner, the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS). Our teams are present in 11 locations including Faizabad, Gulbahar, Herat, Jalalabad, Kabul, Kandahar, Khost, Kunduz, Lashkar Gah, Maimana, and Mazar-i-Sharif.

On 31 August 2025, a devastating earthquake of 6.0 magnitude hit Kunar, Nangarhar and Laghman provinces in Eastern Afghanistan. According to latest reports, over 2,200 people are dead, 3,600 people are injured and 6,800 homes destroyed. The ARCS deployed emergency teams within hours of the earthquake and continues to work on the ground, coordinating with authorities and local communities on the response. The ICRC is supporting efforts of the ARCS and other local teams.