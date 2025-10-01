Afghanistan: One month of helping people affected by Kunar earthquake

The 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Afghanistan on the night of 31 August 2025 shattered the quiet in the valleys of eastern Afghanistan. In an instance, homes crumbled, families were torn apart and entire communities were left grappling with massive destruction, grief and uncertainty. According to latest reports, over 2,200 people were killed, 3,600 people were injured and nearly 6,800 homes were destroyed by the earthquake.

