Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market to Surpass $531B by 2031, Fueled by Precision Medicine and mAb Innovation

Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market

DataM Intelligence forecasts 14.1% CAGR as bispecifics, ADCs, and rising chronic disease burden reshape the global biologics landscape.

Monoclonal antibodies are transforming chronic disease care delivering precision, durability, and a pipeline that shows no signs of slowing.” — DataM Intelligence

The Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics market was valued at USD 190,698.3 million in 2022 and is expected to grow substantially, reaching approximately USD 531,314.6 million by 2031. This growth reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Market Drivers:
• Rising Burden of Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases:The increasing incidence of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and inflammatory bowel disease has significantly fueled the demand for monoclonal antibodies due to their high specificity and efficacy.
• Technological Advancements in Antibody Engineering:Continuous innovations, including bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and humanized mAbs, have improved therapeutic outcomes and broadened the scope of treatment options, accelerating market growth.
• Expansion of Targeted Therapies:With the shift toward precision medicine, monoclonal antibodies are being increasingly used to deliver targeted treatment with fewer off-target effects, enhancing patient compliance and clinical success rates.
• Increasing Approvals and Clinical Trials:A growing number of monoclonal antibodies are gaining regulatory approvals for new indications, supported by an expanding pipeline of candidates in late-stage trials. This surge in R&D activities contributes directly to market expansion.
• Strategic Collaborations and Investments:Collaborations between biopharma companies, academic institutions, and biotech startups have accelerated the pace of discovery and commercialization. In addition, significant investment inflows have bolstered manufacturing capabilities and global reach.

Market Segments:
• By Product Type (Naked, Fusion Protein, Antibody fragment, Conjugate, Multi-specific)
• By Application (Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Others)
• By Production Source (Human, Humanized, Chimeric, Others)
• By End User, Hospitals, Private Clinics, Research Institutes)
• By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

Market Geographical Share:
• The monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapeutics market exhibits a robust global footprint, with North America leading in terms of market share. This dominance stems from high healthcare spending, early adoption of biologics, advanced R&D infrastructure, and a strong pipeline of antibody-based therapies. The U.S., in particular, has seen widespread adoption across oncology, autoimmune diseases, and chronic conditions.
• Europe holds the second-largest share, driven by supportive regulatory frameworks, the presence of well-established pharmaceutical players, and increasing focus on personalized medicine. Countries like Germany, the U.K., and France are at the forefront of clinical development and commercial deployment of mAbs.
• Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to rising healthcare access, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing investments in biotechnology. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are seeing rapid development in domestic biologics production and clinical research, supported by government funding and favorable regulations.
• Latin America and the Middle East & Africa represent smaller shares but are projected to grow steadily, mainly due to expanding healthcare infrastructure and improving awareness around advanced biologic therapies.

Market Key Players:
Key players are F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Co. (Lilly), Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and GSK Plc.

Recent M&A and Strategic Transactions:
• Novartis acquires Anthos Therapeutics in a deal worth up to $3.1 billion, bringing abelacimab (an anti Factor XI monoclonal antibody for stroke and thrombosis) fully in house. Anthos had licensed back abelacimab from Novartis before this acquisition.
• AstraZeneca acquires EsoBiotec (~£1 billion) to gain an in vivo CAR T cell therapy platform. Though not strictly monoclonal antibodies, the move signals growing interest in antibody based immune cell therapies.
• Sanofi acquires Dren Bio for $600 million upfront (potentially $1.3 billion total) to add DR 0201, a bispecific myeloid cell engager, to its antibody pipeline.
• Bristol Myers Squibb acquires 2seventy bio for approximately $286 million in cash. 2seventy co developed the CAR T therapy Abecma but also works on antibody based engagers.

