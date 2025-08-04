Anne Altman of Everyone Matters, Inc. Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

OAKTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio recently named Anne Altman as one of the most Empowering Women in America and with good reason. She has a career that spans decades and always involved role modeling leadership and innovation. Today, she is the CEO of a company called Everyone Matters, Inc. She along with her husband Dan Pelino, formed this company in 2017 to influence and impact healthcare, education and citizen-based government services. In addition to Anne’s company, she serves on a number of public, private, and non-profit boards.

During Anne’s 35 year career with IBM, she had responsibility for a number of critical business units, including the mainframe server division, the United States Federal Government and associated industries and the Global Public Sector business which encompassed Government, Healthcare, Lifesciences, Education and Smarter Cities. Her responsibilities included the development and execution of the strategic plans for those businesses as well as the management of the P&L. Anne’s honors from the podcast team are the latest in a long string of salutes.

Altman is a recipient of the prestigious Eagle Award, one of the highest honors issued to technology partners serving the Federal market. In addition, her outstanding contributions to the information technology industry and its clients include Federal Computer Week's Top Federal 100, Washingtonian Magazine Top Tech Titans, Washington's 100 Most Powerful Women, the AFFIRM Leadership Award for Industry, and the CIO Council's Azimuth Award for the Industry Executive of the Year. Altman was inducted into Washington Exec’s Pinnacle Awards Hall of Fame in 2019 for her distinguished career. Anne Altman is further a Lifetime Achievement Heroine, presented by the March of Dimes and the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association, honoring women in the technology community--- including government, nonprofit, and commercial organizations for their outstanding commitment to community service.

Last year, Anne Altman and General Christopher Cavoli received the Eisenhower Award from the Business Executives for National Security (BENS, in recognition for their work dedicated to safeguarding our nation's future and upholding the values that make us strong.

In her podcast, Anne talks to the importance of collaboration and commitment to the industry she served and the critical relationships she held with industry players as well as government clients. She shares how her work continues today “on the other side of the table” in the boardroom of a number of government contracting companies. Anne also touches on how the experience, expertise, and relationships she has built over her career supports their work with Everyone Matters, a social impact enterprise. “Anne has a way of talking with people that garners trust and participation. She is a role model in “authentic leadership” and is a wonderful collaborator.”

That is a complement Dan gave to his wife’s prowess.. Anne notes that her career with IBM allowed her to expand her skills and experience a variety of roles and responsibilities, which outside of IBM would have required her to jump from company to company. She started her career as a systems engineer, she moved on to sales and management on to services , software and hardware, and ultimately running significant divisions of IBM. She delighted in working with extraordinarily talented women and men. Throughout her career she was a champion of talent and a mentor to many. Anne is regularly invited to speak about business leadership, career advancement and the importance of mentorship with early and mid-career audiences and on how to prepare for board leadership with executives in their mid to late careers. Today, Anne serves as Vice-Chairman, Maximus Inc. (MMS), Chairman of Siemens Government Technologies Inc, Board Member Gunnison Consulting Inc, Board member TechFlow Inc., Board Member National Symphony Orchestra, and with her Alma Mater, George Mason University she serves in the following capacities: Board member Dean’s Council Costello College of Business, board member the Baroni Center for Government Contracting, the National Leadership Council, and President’s Innovation Advisory Council.

