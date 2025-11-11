David M. Munson Jr. of Full of Ideas (FOI) and Get Real Alliance Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Munson, the innovative mind behind Full of Ideas (FOI), announces the development of two breakthrough technologies: the Automatic Rotating Agriculture System—a new approach to maximizing productive use of wetlands and grasslands for cattle feed—and the Zero Emission Power Combustor, a novel energy solution for clean, efficient power generation and carbon capture.

Redefining Wetland Agriculture with Overhead Harvesting

Recognizing the untapped potential of wetlands, Munson developed an overhead harvesting machine capable of traversing wet, muddy land using all-weather air tracks or steel rails. This technology makes it feasible to harvest robust native prairie grasses, which naturally thrive in wet conditions, without compacting soil or damaging delicate ecosystems. The harvested grasses are then transported to cattle housed in climate-controlled fabric buildings, ensuring animals stay dry, comfortable, and healthy year-round.

“Wetlands are the most productive land, but traditional farming struggles with muddy conditions,” says Munson. “Our system overcomes this challenge, allowing us to use native grasses as superior cattle feed. Grass-fed cattle have far healthier fat profiles, (similar to fish), compared to traditional grain-fed beef, helping to improve both human and animal health.”

Boosting Productivity and Farmer Revenue

By harvesting grass with care—never removing more than half of each plant—the Automatic Rotating Agriculture System keeps pasture productive and growing vigorously from spring thaw through fall. Unlike corn, which requires extensive planting and a shorter growing season, native prairie grass regenerates rapidly from established roots, offering significantly higher yields over time.

Preliminary consultations suggest this method can generate up to $9,000 of cattle weight gain per acre—nearly ten times the return of conventional corn crops. This increased productivity is complemented by careful grass drying using solar thermal processes, which preserves vital nutrients often lost in traditional sun-drying or hay production.

Munson explains, “Our approach means more money for farmers, more high-quality food per acre, and far less hassle. Cattle in comfortable buildings avoid the daily stress of weather and muddy fields, leading to better growth and welfare.”

Holistic System for Food, Energy, and Sustainability

The FOI model integrates several sustainable processes. Manure from cattle is used to create biogas and CO2, which are then harnessed for hydroponic vegetable production at accelerated growth rates. This closed-loop system sharply increases food output per acre compared to standard grain farming, while providing healthier food options for people who value grass-fed beef and fresh vegetables.

Munson’s vision is accessible to both large and small-scale farmers, with scalable models for different field sizes. The technology reduces the labor and management headaches often associated with pasture-based cattle, while minimizing environmental impacts.

Zero Emission Power Combustor: A New Standard for Clean Energy

Alongside agricultural innovation, Munson has introduced the Zero Emission Power Combustor (ZPEC), a revolutionary combustion system designed to burn fuel directly inside a boiler at high temperatures (up to 4,000 degrees) using natural gas and filtered oxygen. By condensing all steam created from combustion and capturing CO2 at high pressures, the system delivers efficient power, cooling, and water—all with complete carbon capture.

This technology allows for the effective use of wet biomass, such as freshly harvested prairie grass, which is often too moist for conventional burning. The captured CO2 is fed back into the agricultural loop, boosting hydroponic plant growth and creating even more biogas for energy needs.

“Our combustion process uses every bit of energy, including the water produced, and feeds the CO2 back to plants,” Munson explains. “It’s a closed-cycle approach that addresses both farm waste and energy generation.”

Investment Opportunity with FOI Equity Inc.

Full of Ideas is currently offering an equity stake in FOI Equity Inc., with a unique structure that allows both accredited and non-accredited investors to participate. The company is raising $4 million at a $20 million valuation, selling up to 20% equity with a minimum investment of $2,000 and a maximum of $200,000 per investor.

Munson’s approach ensures investors share in the revenue of all current and future inventions developed under FOI, minimizing dilution and maximizing returns. “We want to give everyone a chance to participate in something truly new, without giving up control or succumbing to outside pressures,” he says.

Full of Ideas: A Hub for Invention and Collaboration

FOI stands for “Full of Ideas”—a fitting name for a venture committed to bringing innovative, practical solutions to agriculture, energy, and sustainability. With plans for offices in Palo Alto and collaboration with top engineering talent, FOI is positioned to drive the next wave of clean food and power technologies.

Munson concludes: “We’re creating a company where everyone who contributes can benefit, from investors to engineers to farmers. Our goal is simple: make the world’s best ideas work for everyone.”

About Full of Ideas and David M. Munson

Founded by inventor David Munson, FOI develops cutting-edge agricultural and energy technologies focused on sustainability, productivity, and health. Current innovations include the Automatic Rotating Agriculture System and the Zero Emission Power Combustor. FOI is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Close Up Radio recently featured David M. Munson, Jr. in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday November 5th at 4pm EST

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-david-m-munson-jr-of/id1785721253?i=1000735536794

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-david-305365586/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7yWScSDJzRg0FQwKZr5zlZ

For more information about David M. Munson, Jr., Full of Ideas, or Get Real Alliance, please visit https://www.fullofideas.com/, https://getrealtv.com/ and https://getrealalliance.org/

