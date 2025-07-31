Nai by Antonia Skaraki Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Award

Nai

Innovative packaging design repurposes discarded marble to create a symbol of resilience and transformation.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Nai by Antonia Skaraki as a Silver winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated in the Nai packaging design, which stands out for its unique approach to repurposing discarded materials.The Nai packaging design showcases the potential for transforming rejected materials into functional and aesthetically captivating solutions. By repurposing discarded marble, Antonia Skaraki has created a packaging design that not only protects the product but also conveys a powerful message of resilience and second chances. This innovative approach aligns with the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions in the industry.Crafted from rejected pieces of marble, each Nai packaging is a unique work of art. The design draws inspiration from Michelangelo's David, symbolizing the transformation of discarded materials into something extraordinary. The bold "Nai" (Yes) engraved on the marble case serves as a statement of defiance against rejection, encouraging optimism and embracing new opportunities.The recognition bestowed upon Nai by the A' Packaging Design Award is expected to inspire future designs within the packaging industry, showcasing the potential for combining sustainability, functionality, and emotional resonance. This award serves as a testament to Antonia Skaraki's commitment to pushing the boundaries of packaging design and creating solutions that make a positive impact on both the industry and society as a whole.Interested parties may learn more about the Nai packaging design and its creator, Antonia Skaraki, by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website:About A|S Strategy, Branding & CommunicationA|S Strategy, Branding & Communication is a creative agency with a 30-year legacy of innovation and adaptability. With a diverse team of eight talented individuals, the agency believes in the power of creativity to drive positive change. Their approach combines passion, knowledge, and a unique ability to sense the essence of a product before categorizing it. A|S Strategy, Branding & Communication is committed to making a difference for each of their unique clients.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of packaging. Recipients of this award have demonstrated a deep understanding of their craft, creating functional and aesthetically pleasing designs that advance industry standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a significant achievement, highlighting the recipient's exceptional expertise, creativity, and contribution to the packaging industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in packaging design. Welcoming entries from designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer review process, a panel of experts evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that benefit society, driving innovation and advancement in the packaging industry. With a philanthropic mission at its core, the award inspires designers and brands to create solutions that positively impact the world. Interested parties can learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

