Deputy Minister David Mahlobo on water infrastructure sabotage and criminal syndicates in the sector

Water and sanitation deputy minister David Mahlobo has reaffirmed government’s firm and uncompromising commitment to tackling the growing challenges of water infrastructure sabotage and the criminal activities of the so-called “water mafias” that continue to undermine service delivery and violate the constitutional right to water.

Speaking during a webinar hosted by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, under the theme “Sabotage of essential water infrastructure and water mafias: what can be done?”, deputy minister Mahlobo described the destruction, vandalism and extortion within the water sector as acts of economic sabotage that prey on the most vulnerable and obstruct the country’s developmental goals.

He highlighted how criminal syndicates, often colluding with unscrupulous individuals, are deliberately disrupting water supply networks, damaging pump stations, pipelines and valves, and then profiting from that by selling water through tankers at inflated prices. These activities not only cripple infrastructure but also endanger public health, inflate municipal budgets through recurring repair costs and degrade the dignity of affected communities.

Deputy minister Mahlobo emphasised how widespread and coordinated these criminal operations have become, leading to water outages due to the theft of critical components like pipes, cables and meters. He warned that the problem is not limited to urban centres but is emerging across the country and requires urgent, coordinated and forceful action.

He further stated that the department will not hesitate to act and will intensify its collaboration with law enforcement agencies and all levels of government to ensure that those behind the sabotage are identified and prosecuted.

“We will not tolerate the deliberate sabotage of our water infrastructure. These criminal acts are an attack on our constitutional democracy and our commitment to human rights. There will be no hesitation in acting against those responsible. We are closing the space for criminals to operate and we will pursue them relentlessly, through law enforcement, community mobilisation and with the full weight of state institutions,” said deputy minister Mahlobo.

He highlighted the importance of community engagement in protecting infrastructure, urging citizens to report suspicious activities and support public education efforts aimed at raising awareness about the implications of vandalism and theft. He also called for a culture of whistleblowing, encouraging individuals with knowledge of criminal networks or corruption in the sector to come forward, adding that their role is vital in rooting out entrenched criminality.

The deputy minister outlined the department’s comprehensive response, including the implementation of the 2025 National Water and Sanitation Indaba resolutions, which prioritise infrastructure protection strategies, public education campaigns and partnerships with law enforcement.

Communities are also being urged to embrace innovation, as municipalities begin deploying technology such as surveillance systems, remote sensors and smart infrastructure to detect and prevent sabotage.

Deputy minister Mahlobo called on all South Africans, particularly civil society, organised labour, water activists, conservation groups and traditional leaders, to unite against the sabotage of national infrastructure. All acts of theft, vandalism or extortion should be reported without delay to local law enforcement or municipal security authorities.

Deputy minister Mahlobo concluded by reinforcing the principle that access to water is a fundamental human right and must never be held hostage by criminals.

“Water is life, and no criminal syndicate will be allowed to hijack the public’s right to it. We are acting decisively, and we urge every South African to be part of the solution. We must defend this resource together. Through strong partnerships, community vigilance and courageous whistleblowing, we will protect our water and secure our future,” he emphasised.

Enquiries:

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: wisane.mavasa@dws.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA