Sosei Sapporo M Gallery by Design Studio Crow Wins Silver in A' Hospitality, Tourism, Travel and Hotel Industry Awards

Sosei Sapporo M Gallery

Design Studio Crow's innovative hotel project recognized for excellence in hospitality design by prestigious international awards program

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of hospitality design, has announced Design Studio Crow 's "Sosei Sapporo M Gallery" as a Silver winner in the Hospitality, Tourism, Travel and Hotel Industry Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights the project's outstanding design excellence and its significant contribution to the advancement of the hospitality industry.The award-winning design of Sosei Sapporo M Gallery showcases the importance of innovative and customer-centric approaches in the hospitality sector. By focusing on enhancing the guest experience through thoughtful design aesthetics, efficient space utilization, and the integration of local cultural elements, Design Studio Crow has set a new standard for hotel design that aligns with the evolving needs and expectations of modern travelers.Sosei Sapporo M Gallery stands out for its unique blend of Japanese and Western influences, creating a subliminal atmosphere that reflects the passion and exuberance of Sapporo's pioneer era. The design incorporates elements inspired by the city's brewing history, such as a striking light wall made from approximately 3,000 beer bottles, while also paying homage to Hokkaido's rich natural beauty through carefully selected color schemes, artwork, and materials.The recognition bestowed upon Sosei Sapporo M Gallery by the A' Hospitality, Tourism, Travel and Hotel Industry Awards serves as a testament to Design Studio Crow's commitment to pushing the boundaries of hospitality design. This accolade is expected to inspire the studio's future projects, driving further innovation and exploration in the field, while also motivating the team to continue their pursuit of design excellence.Sosei Sapporo M Gallery was brought to life by the talented team at Design Studio Crow, led by Creative Director Taiji Fujimoto. Nanako Sueki served as the Lead Designer, while Liu Jingqi provided valuable support as the Assistant Designer.Interested parties may learn more about Sosei Sapporo M Gallery and its award-winning design at:About Design Studio CrowDesign Studio Crow is a Tokyo-based interior design firm specializing in commercial spaces such as hotels and restaurants. The company's portfolio spans across Japan and overseas, with notable projects including Hotel Sosei Sapporo M Gallery, Swissotel Nankai Osaka, and Mercure Tokyo. Design Studio Crow prioritizes understanding clients' briefs, studying project locations' characteristics and culture, and considering guests' comfort and the added value required. The studio aims to create high-quality environments with consistent concepts, from layout to space, furniture, and color schemes, delivering designs that will be cherished for years to come.About Accor S.A.Accor is a global hospitality group with over 330,000 passionate professionals dedicated to perfecting the art of welcome. The company fosters authentic and meaningful connections, constantly seeking to spark delight for clients and deliver excellence. Accor's bold and visionary approach extends beyond the traditional hotel model, reimagining and transforming hospitality to craft exceptional experiences, give back to the planet and communities, and drive value for partners and all stakeholders.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the hospitality industry. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a significant impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, hospitality industry leaders, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Award is a highly esteemed international competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including pioneering hospitality designers, creative agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and innovative industry leaders. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants can showcase their creativity, gain global visibility, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the hospitality industry and inspiring future trends. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

