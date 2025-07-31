Innolens Productions Launches with Debut Psychological Thriller: Production No. 1

Left to Right: Suresh Banisetty, Mr. and Mrs. Rakesh Reddy Paturi, Surya Vashistta, Harshita Bandlamuri , Jay Aditya Reddy, Venugopal Naidu Puvvada, Akkineni Keerthi, Prashanth R Vihari.

At Innolens, we believe stories have the power to reflect who we are, challenge how we think, and connect us in ways few things can.” — Venugopal Naidu Puvvada, Founder, Innolens Productions

HYDERABAD, INDIA, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A bold new voice has entered the world of cinema. Innolens Productions officially launched today, announcing its vision to back bold, genre-defying stories and nurture emerging talent in Indian cinema. Marking this milestone, the studio also unveiled its first project: a gripping Telugu psychological thriller titled Production No. 1.The film features Surya Vashistta and Harshita Bandlamuri in the lead roles. It is produced by Venugopal Naidu Puvvada Akkineni Keerthi , and Rakesh Reddy Paturi. The technical crew includes Vineeth Pabbathi as the cinematographer Prashanth R Vihari as the music composer and Suresh Banisetty as the Lyricist.Written and directed by Jay Aditya Reddy M, Production No. 1 follows the story of Dev (played by Surya Vashistta), a man troubled by recurring nightmares that begin to reflect a forgotten truth. As his dreams and reality begin to blur, Dev is forced to confront whether he is responsible for something far more serious, or if he is simply trapped in his own mind.Speaking on the launch of the production house and its first film, Venugopal Naidu Puvvada, Founder of Innolens Productions, said, “At Innolens, we believe stories have the power to reflect who we are, challenge how we think, and connect us in ways few things can. This journey began with the intent to support thoughtful, original cinema, and Production No. 1 reflects that vision. It reminds us why we started Innolens: to tell real stories and support voices that deserve to be heard.”Director Jay Aditya Reddy M shared his thoughts on the film, “This is not just a thriller, it’s a descent into the subconscious, exploring how guilt and memory can reshape our reality. This project is a reflection of the fragile boundary between truth and perception.”Lead actor Surya Vashistta added, “Playing Dev will challenge everything I knew about performance. He’s layered, conflicted, and emotionally raw, this role demanded complete psychological immersion.”The first look poster and motion teaser of Production No. 1 will be launched at an exclusive media event in Hyderabad, with leading names from the Telugu film industry in attendance. Event details will be announced soon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.