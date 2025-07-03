Innopay Named India’s Iconic Brand; Co-Founder Akkineni Keerthi Recognized as Iconic Leader 2024–25

We’re grateful for the trust our customers place in us and will continue to innovate with purpose.” — Akkineni Keerthi, Co-Founder, Innopay

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innopay Technologies , an emerging leader in digital payments, has been named one of India’s Iconic Brands 2024–25, and its Co-Founder Akkineni Keerthi has been recognized as one of India’s Iconic Leaders at the National Conference on Unity for Growth: A Collective March Towards Viksit Bharat held in New Delhi. The event, organized in association with Outlook Business Magazine, celebrated excellence and vision across sectors.This dual recognition marks a significant milestone in Innopay’s journey to democratize digital payments in India and reflects Keerthi’s bold, human-centered leadership in shaping one of the country’s fastest-growing fintech platforms.With a decade of working experience across multiple MNC companies, Keerthi has played a defining role in building Innopay’s brand identity, culture, and product experience from the ground up. Her approach - rooted in customer-centricity, operational rigor, and inclusive design thinking - has been central to the company’s rapid growth.Today, Innopay is a trusted digital super-app, offering more than 24 essential services including digi-gold, FASTag, mobile and DTH recharges, utility bill payments, insurance, rent payments via ePayRent app and more, making everyday transactions seamless, rewarding, and accessible to millions.Under Keerthi’s leadership, the platform has achieved several key milestones:• Over 7 million app downloads• ₹100 crore+ in monthly transaction value• ₹1000 crore+ in cumulative digital payments processed• Ranked 9th among BBPS agent institutions on Bharat Connect• High-value cashback offerings across all servicesThese achievements underscore Innopay’s growing role in reshaping India’s digital payments ecosystem through a unique blend of affordability, accessibility, and trust.Beyond fintech, Keerthi’s leadership is deeply rooted in social responsibility. She actively champions causes such as women’s health, postpartum care, and sustainability in healthcare and green energy demonstrating a commitment to impact that extends well beyond business metrics.Speaking on the occasion, Akkineni Keerthi, Co-Founder of Innopay, said, “This recognition reflects the collective effort behind Innopay. From day one, our goal has been to build a platform that empowers users and simplifies digital payments. We’re grateful for the trust our customers place in us and will continue to innovate with purpose.”As Innopay continues to evolve, its mission remains steadfast: to empower every Indian with simple, secure, and meaningful digital financial solutions- powered by purpose, and built for tomorrow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.