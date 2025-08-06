VAFC to Commercialize Multi-Core Fiber (MCF) Cable for Hyperscale DC – $200M MoU Secured
In partnership with Japan, VAFC will drive the commercial production of proven MCF technology for hyperscale connectivity.
VAFC has secured a $200 million MoU from a hyperscale customer for volume production. Initial engineering is projected to begin in early 2026, marking the first step toward commercial deployment of MCF cable for hyperscale networks.
“The explosion of LLM AI, hence hyperscale DC, has accelerated the need for upgrading AI infrastructure,” said Dr. Nguyen X. Nguyen, CEO of VAFC. “Fiber is one of the critical pillars of hyperscale DCs—alongside land, power, and licenses. MCF cables offer a compelling platform for high-bandwidth connectivity.”
MCF has been rigorously researched and developed globally since the early 2010s, with Japan’s NICT as a leading contributor to its advancement as the next-generation fiber technology. Recently, Photonic Network Laboratory of NICT achieved a world record in transmission capacity and distance—1.02 Petabits per second over 1,808 km—using 19-core optical fiber.
VAFC’s new whitepaper presents a comprehensive and competitive analysis of the advantages and trade-offs of MCF technology for hyperscale deployments.
