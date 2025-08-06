VAFC to Commercialize Multi-Core Fiber (MCF) Cable for Hyperscale DC – $200M MoU Secured

VAFC Global – Enabling Next-Gen Fiber Cable Infrastructure VAFC Global at EXAT 2025 – Towards the Future of Fiber Technology (Photo courtesy of EXAT2025)

In partnership with Japan, VAFC will drive the commercial production of proven MCF technology for hyperscale connectivity.

Fiber is one of the critical pillars of hyperscale DCs—alongside land, power, and licenses. MCF cables offer a compelling platform for high-bandwidth connectivity.” — Nguyen X. Nguyen

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VAFC (Vietnam Advanced Fiber Cabling) Global Pte. Ltd. has released a whitepaper analyzing the value proposition of Multi-Core Fiber (MCF) technology for Hyperscale DC. MCF technology offers significantly higher bandwidth—up to 4X that of standard fiber—while maintaining compatibility with existing infrastructure.VAFC has secured a $200 million MoU from a hyperscale customer for volume production. Initial engineering is projected to begin in early 2026, marking the first step toward commercial deployment of MCF cable for hyperscale networks.“The explosion of LLM AI, hence hyperscale DC, has accelerated the need for upgrading AI infrastructure,” said Dr. Nguyen X. Nguyen, CEO of VAFC. “Fiber is one of the critical pillars of hyperscale DCs—alongside land, power, and licenses. MCF cables offer a compelling platform for high-bandwidth connectivity.”MCF has been rigorously researched and developed globally since the early 2010s, with Japan’s NICT as a leading contributor to its advancement as the next-generation fiber technology. Recently, Photonic Network Laboratory of NICT achieved a world record in transmission capacity and distance— 1.02 Petabits per second over 1,808 km—using 19-core optical fiber. VAFC’s new whitepaper presents a comprehensive and competitive analysis of the advantages and trade-offs of MCF technology for hyperscale deployments.

