Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,293 in the last 365 days.

VAFC to Commercialize Multi-Core Fiber (MCF) Cable for Hyperscale DC – $200M MoU Secured

VAFC Global – Enabling Next-Gen Fiber Cable Infrastructure

VAFC Global – Enabling Next-Gen Fiber Cable Infrastructure

VAFC Global at EXAT 2025 – Towards the Future of Fiber Technology (Photo courtesy of EXAT2025)

VAFC Global at EXAT 2025 – Towards the Future of Fiber Technology (Photo courtesy of EXAT2025)

In partnership with Japan, VAFC will drive the commercial production of proven MCF technology for hyperscale connectivity.

Fiber is one of the critical pillars of hyperscale DCs—alongside land, power, and licenses. MCF cables offer a compelling platform for high-bandwidth connectivity.”
— Nguyen X. Nguyen
HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VAFC (Vietnam Advanced Fiber Cabling) Global Pte. Ltd. has released a whitepaper analyzing the value proposition of Multi-Core Fiber (MCF) technology for Hyperscale DC. MCF technology offers significantly higher bandwidth—up to 4X that of standard fiber—while maintaining compatibility with existing infrastructure.

VAFC has secured a $200 million MoU from a hyperscale customer for volume production. Initial engineering is projected to begin in early 2026, marking the first step toward commercial deployment of MCF cable for hyperscale networks.

“The explosion of LLM AI, hence hyperscale DC, has accelerated the need for upgrading AI infrastructure,” said Dr. Nguyen X. Nguyen, CEO of VAFC. “Fiber is one of the critical pillars of hyperscale DCs—alongside land, power, and licenses. MCF cables offer a compelling platform for high-bandwidth connectivity.”

MCF has been rigorously researched and developed globally since the early 2010s, with Japan’s NICT as a leading contributor to its advancement as the next-generation fiber technology. Recently, Photonic Network Laboratory of NICT achieved a world record in transmission capacity and distance—1.02 Petabits per second over 1,808 km—using 19-core optical fiber.

VAFC’s new whitepaper presents a comprehensive and competitive analysis of the advantages and trade-offs of MCF technology for hyperscale deployments.

Nguyen X. Nguyen
VAFC Global Pte. Ltd.
+1 714-369-9548
nx.nguyen@vafc.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VAFC to Commercialize Multi-Core Fiber (MCF) Cable for Hyperscale DC – $200M MoU Secured

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more