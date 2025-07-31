Uzbekistan Strengthens Data Governance: Workshop Advances Use of Open and Gender Data

The OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, in collaboration with the Open Data Charter (ODC) and in partnership with the National Committee on Statistics, held a two-day workshop on 29–30 July 2025 to promote the use of open and gender data across Uzbekistan’s public sector.

The workshop convened data experts from ministries, government agencies, and state-owned enterprises to explore how open data can support evidence-based policymaking, institutional transparency, and cross-sector collaboration. Special attention was given to the role of gender data in shaping inclusive public policy and aligning with international commitments.

The workshop has been organized under the scope of Uzbekistan’s initiatives on improving the data governance, contributing to greater understanding and institutional capacity that will support enhanced performance of the country in international data indices. Participants engaged in stakeholder and dataset mapping, discussed interoperability and data-sharing opportunities, and explored international best practices relevant to Uzbekistan’s priorities.

As Renato Berrino, Research Director at the ODC, emphasized:

"A robust data governance system requires more than technology – it thrives on collaboration and shared priorities. Uzbekistan is showing a growing commitment to openness, and this workshop offered a space to connect stakeholders, identify challenges, and advance the use of open and gender data as tools for inclusive, evidence-based decision-making."

The workshop was Organized within the framework of the OSCE project “Enhancing National Capacities for Good Governance Reforms”.