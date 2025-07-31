Expert Network on OSCE meets in Helsinki to discuss the future of co-operative security in region

The third annual meeting of the Expert Network on the OSCE took place in Helsinki on 30 July. This event was organized by the Finnish Institute of International Affairs and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, with the support of the OSCE Secretariat.

The event took place in parallel to the Helsinki +50 Conference, which marks 50 years since the adoption of the Helsinki Final Act in 1975. The Network meeting brought together experts from across the region to discuss the past, present and future of co-operative security and the OSCE.

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Elina Valtonen, and OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu addressed the participants, acknowledging how the expert community can help shape co-operative security and highlight the value of the OSCE as a platform for multilateral dialogue.

In addition to keynote sessions and panel discussions, two breakout sessions provided an opportunity for network members to introduce and discuss ongoing research endeavors related to co-operative security arrangements in general and how they can be applied in the Organization in particular.

The Network, which was launched in November 2023, gathers experts, academics and think tanks from various OSCE participating States. The Network connects OSCE officials, policy planners across the participating States and experts to serve as a platform for consultation and dialogue. This activity took place with support from the ‘Strategic Advisory Support’ extra-budgetary project.