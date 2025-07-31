IPIM Visits the Macao Chamber of Commerce to Discuss Macao’s Economic Development

MACAU, July 31 - President of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) Che Weng Keong led a delegation from IPIM to visit the Macao Chamber of Commerce recently. During the visit, they introduced the key work plans for the second half of the year, listened to the chamber’s opinions, and engaged in discussions regarding industrial co-operation to jointly explore and discuss the economic development of Macao.

The President of Board of Directors of the Macao Chamber of Commerce Ma Chi Ngai Frederico welcomed the IPIM delegation and stated that the chamber has provided support for the "18th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention" from the bidding stage. With over 3,000 Chinese businesspeople expected to attend the event in in Macao, the convention will provide a better platform for business matching. Regarding the collaboration between Macao and Hengqin, the chamber has organised multiple activities, including a tourism experience tour in Hengqin, which received a great number of applications. The chamber has maintained close co-operation with IPIM, including hosting foreign business associations and exploring potential partners. The chamber has also supported IPIM's events by organising delegations to participate, such as the Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF) and the Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair. The chamber has also arranged for its members to participate in trade activities related to Portuguese-speaking countries, such as the "Entrepreneurs Meeting for Commercial and Economic Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries". The chamber will continue to support IPIM in its various endeavors.

IPIM President Che Weng Keong expressed gratitude for the chamber's strong support for IPIM’s work. While introducing IPIM’s key tasks in the second half of the year, he pointed out that more investment promotion activities related to technology and big health industry will be organised. IPIM aims to be part of the Greater Bay Area’s development into an international innovation and technology centre. IPIM will also fully support the "18th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention", which will be held in Macao, and focus on promoting the first "Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronics Expo", which will be jointly held by Guangdong and Macao in December in Zhuhai-Macao. At present, IPIM and the Macao Chamber of Commerce are collaboratively working on the business matching for the "18th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention", and IPIM is fully facilitating the chamber’s recruitment of local and foreign exhibitors. They hope the chamber will continue to support IPIM's work and development direction, contributing to the appropriate diversification of Macao's economy together.

The representatives from both parties also raised concerns and suggestions regarding their respective fields, including enhancing the city’s role as the China-Portuguese-speaking countries co-operation platform through support from the financial sector and the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Co-operation and Development Fund, as well as motivating companies to expand businesses in the city through co-operation between the financial sector and the government.

Attendees also included Vice Presidents of Board of Directors of the Macao Chamber of Commerce Vong Kok Seng, Ho Kevin King Lun, and Ngan Iek Chan; Standing Committee of Directors and Deputy Director of the Relations Department Un Chong San, and Standing Committee of Directors and Deputy Director of the Business Affairs Department Lam Ka Wai; Directors Lam Iok Ha, and Lei Chu Kuan; Secretary-General Ao Weng Chi; and Secretary Chong Ning, IPIM’s Directors Elaine Wong and Larry Leong, Senior Manager of Promotional Activities and Development of Conventions and Exhibitions Department of IPIM Steve Chan, Senior Manager of Investment Promotion and Commerce Development Affairs Department Chao Pang, Acting Senior Manager of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao and Lusophone Markets Promotion Department Micaela Santos.