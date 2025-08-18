Private sector construction and real estate transactions for the second quarter of 2025

MACAU, August 18 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 1,342 building units and parking spaces were purchased and sold in the second quarter of 2025 as per Stamp Duty record, and the total value of transactions was MOP4.85 billion. The overall average price per square metre of usable area of residential units was MOP68,856. A total of 94 residential units were issued the licence of use in the second quarter.

Purchase and sale of residential units increased by 47 quarter-on-quarter to 801 units in the second quarter, and the value of transactions went up by 0.2% to MOP3.69 billion. Transaction volume (756 units) and value (MOP3.48 billion) of existing residential units swelled by 17.4% and 8.8% respectively quarter-on-quarter.

With respect to the average price per square metre of usable area, the overall average price of residential units decreased by 4.2% quarter-on-quarter, with the average prices of those in the Macao Peninsula (MOP66,227) and Taipa (MOP73,477) falling by 2.7% and 6.5% respectively; by contrast, the price of those in Coloane (MOP83,741) rose by 9.5%. The average price of existing residential units dipped by 3.8% quarter-on-quarter to MOP68,093. The transacted units were mainly in Baixa da Taipa (107 units), NATAP (84 units) and Horta e Costa & Ouvidor Arriaga (72 units), and the respective average prices per square metre were MOP73,677, MOP80,710 and MOP72,730.

In the first half of 2025, a total of 2,690 building units and parking spaces were purchased and sold as per stamp duty record, and the total value of transactions was MOP10.19 billion. Among the transacted units, 1,555 were residential units, which were valued at MOP7.38 billion.

As regards construction in the private sector, there were 5,478 residential units in the design stage, 1,772 under construction and 47 under inspection as at the end of the second quarter. During the quarter, 94 residential units were issued the licence of use, with 93 units situated in the Macao Peninsula; studio flats comprised 97.9% of the total. Meanwhile, 23 residential units were issued the construction permit, all of which were studio flats located in the Macao Peninsula.